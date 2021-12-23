CAMBRIDGE — Following recent evacuations and lockdowns at local schools, staff at Dorchester County Public Schools are evaluating a new security system as part of an initiative to counter a climate of frequent threats.
DCPS is exploring a new type of safety measures with a vendor demonstration of a metal detection security system at the student entry to Cambridge-South Dorchester High School on Dec. 14, said DCPS Superintendent Dave Bromwell.
The new security measures are being explored against a backdrop of school safety concerns with multiple threats in Dorchester County and other Delmarva schools in recent days, including early closures at Easton High School, Saints Peter and Paul’s lower school and Kent County High School, as well as a pre-emptive closure in Laurel, Delaware. Many recent threats appear to have originated from photos of threats shared widely online.
Bromwell and other key leaders on his team discussed safety challenges in an interview on Dec. 9, at the public school system’s headquarters in Cambridge.
The security and safety situation is intricate and detailed, Bromwell said, adding that it involves a lot of different factors.
The superintendent said the confluence of the age-old challenges with school-aged children often mixes in a detrimental way, as social media can accelerate bullying, threats of violence and propensity for bad behaviors.
The mental health situation connected with the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the situation, causing children not previously requiring additional attention to exhibit behavior that prompts a reaction from their school.
“I don’t think we were ready for the kid that ‘doesn’t have issues,’” Bromwell said, explaining that he’s seen some students go from “zero to 200 miles per hour” in mood or behavioral changes.
“All of the sudden, they’re in an altercation,” he said.
Bromwell said a portion of the responsibility for addressing the complex situation rests with parents and family, and also the community.
“Your community is going to spill into your school,” he said.
Staff explained their standard procedure for handling threats to the school: immediately reporting to law enforcement and the Maryland Center for School Safety.
Facilities and School Safety Planner Chris Hague said the DCPS safety protocols and emergency response plans have been standardized and aligned with national standards, and are always being re-evaluated.
Director of Student Services Kirk Howie said DCPS has been proactive in promoting emotional wellbeing for students, including mindfulness and restorative discipline, as well as partnerships with local community mental health resources. Still, more is needed.
“It’s a struggle,” Howie said.
Bromwell brought the issues to the Dorchester County Council at their American Rescue Plan Act work session Tuesday in order to make them aware of the weapons detection pilot program, among other school system needs.
On Dec. 15, the superintendent declined any comment on cost or details about how or where any weapons detection devices might be employed, but said that “nothing is off the table” as DCPS considers options for making student and staff in school more safe.
Students and their parents are encouraged to contact law enforcement with any threats they become aware of. Parents or guardians of students needing support for their students are asked to contact their school counselor or social worker.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.