CAMBRIDGE — Election crowds came out to vote Tuesday in Dorchester County. At St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Maryland Avenue, voters gave their feedback on what the process was like at the polls.
Antoinette Kunz voted and said voting was a little complex due to her just getting married and having a new last name.
“Voting was good. There was a little bit of them not being able to find me in the computer system but other than that, it went very smooth. It was private and I didn’t feel in any way that I was being slighted,” said Kunz.
Kunz said her concern about local and national issues is what prompted her to get out and vote.
“There have been years in my past that I didn’t vote but I’m getting older and we need to vote to get our message across about what needs to be done and not done,” said Kunz.
Roland Groce, a poll worker, says there were more voters than he expected.
“At the firehouse in Talbot County it was busy all morning long, just a constant flow of people,” said Groce.
Groce says he has many relatives he needs to help get to the polls.
“I had to rush back here because I have a huge family to rush them out to vote and then I’m at the school watching their polls until 8 p.m.,” said Groce.
Linda Cooper, a voter, says she voted for the first time in this election.
“This was my first time voting. It was exciting because this was the first time and I was nervous at first but then I went on and did what I had to do,” said Cooper.
Jeffrey Lloyd says he was looking forward to the voting process.
“I’m looking forward to just being able to go in there with a clear environment so I can vote accurately and expeditiously,” said Lloyd.
Lloyd says he looks forward to seeing how the election results turn out.
“Hopefully we have a large turnout across the state and good representation of Marylanders to see where they sit with many issues facing us,” said Lloyd.
