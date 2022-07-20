CAMBRIDGE — Primary Election Day saw voters across Maryland and Dorchester County come out to the polls Tuesday.
ELECTION DAY
Dorchester voters report smooth sailing through the polls
- By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE caufderheide@chespub.com
At St. Lukes United Methodist church in Cambridge, an official polling place, voters Gary and Sharon Young said Tuesday that it was important for them to get out and cast their ballots. Gary Young’s message is that he considers voting to be a sacred right.
“This is a sacred right because a lot of people died so that we can be able to vote,” said Young.
Chacena Chestnut, another voter, was concerned about the number of unopposed candidates on the docket after she voted.
“Voting was quick and easy. With all the unopposed candidates, we have to really get some people out here who want to work for these offices,” said Chestnut.
Chestnut also said getting out to vote is an excellent way to make a difference.
“If you want change, you have to vote, otherwise things will stay the same,” said Chestnut.
Richard Garrett voted at St. Paul’s United Methodist in Cambridge and said the voting process was really easy with no lines or crowds.
“The people who worked there made it really easy,” Garrett said.
He said he was motivated to get out and vote today to be a responsible citizen.
“I want to do my civic duty to vote and have a voice in government,” Garrett said.
Dorothy Drahzal, a poll watcher, was watching over things to be sure no one was denied the right to vote.
“We are designated to watch how things work in the polls and to ensure if something is not right it is fixed with the board of elections to make sure everyone gets the right to vote,” said Drahzal.
In addition to Election Day and mail-in voting, Dorchester County reported 1,111 early votes that came in during the course of eight business and early voting days leading up to Election Day.
