EASTON — The Talbot County Democratic Party’s annual Douglass-Tubman event has been reimagined as an old-fashioned fair that includes not only local, state and federal candidates, but the booths and tents of community organizations, food vendors, beverages and live music. This event, free and open to the public, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Moton Park in Easton.
Keynote speaker Congressman Jamie Raskin, a proud and fierce defender of democracy, follows honorably in the footsteps of Maryland’s late Congressman Elijah Cummings, Douglass-Tubman’s 2019 keynote speaker.
Raskin, a graduate of Harvard Law School and professor of constitutional law at American University’s Washington School of Law for more that 25 years, is currently serving as representative for Maryland’s 8th congressional district. Recognizing the challenges democracy faces today, he recently observed, “We need to defend American constitutional democracy with everything we’ve got at this point.”
He is calling upon all Americans. “I love to call myself a conservative, too, because I want to conserve the Constitution and Bill of Rights, the land, the air, the water, the climate, the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid,” Raskin said. He wants to preserve what has made the U.S. both the oldest democracy and wealthiest nation on earth, and he’s inviting all Americans to become part of “a conversation that’s actually moving America forward and making progress for the people.”
In addition to Raskin’s keynote address, the fair will feature multiple live music performances; candidates for governor, attorney general, comptroller, county council and more; and the community organizations that make Talbot County and the Mid-Shore so special.
Groups or individuals interested in setting up a free booth at the event should email office@talbotdems.org.
