CHESTERTOWN — After getting off to a wet start, the Sultana Downrigging Festival went off without a hitch last weekend.
“Even with the challenge of Friday’s weather, we couldn’t be happier with Downrigging 2021,” said Drew McMullen, president and co-founder of the Sultana Education Foundation, in an email. “Clearly, after a year and a half of COVID, people were ready to get out.”
McMullen estimated attendance to be in the several thousands, with 3,500 guests attending formal events throughout the weekend, and several thousand more viewing the tall ships and exhibit vessels at the waterfront.
Chris Cerino, vice president of the Sultana Education Foundation, cited a pent up need for activities with a low risk of contracting COVID-19 as one reason for the high attendance last weekend.
In a phone interview Monday, Nov. 1, Cerino said people overwhelmingly understood and complied with the COVID-19 precautions and regulations in place, including providing proof of vaccination to get into the Music Festival Village and wearing a mask at some indoor events.
“Downrigging has always been well attended, but we weren’t sure what to expect in a post-COVID world,” McMullen said.
Kat Caudle, a volunteer crew member on the Kalmar Nyckel, has attended Downrigging since 2010.
She said the atmosphere and camaraderie of both her ship and the festival are what bring her back each year.
“It’s been rainy and wet, but not as cold as it’s usually been,” Caudle said in a dock-side interview on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Overall, she said the festival had been fun.
Caudle also was happy to see such a crowd this past weekend after expecting a smaller attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the crowd made it feel like a normal year.
While Downrigging is a tradition for some, this past weekend was a first for others.
Christina Wine, an engineer and deck hand on the Pride of Baltimore II, has a long history with tall ships — dating back to a 2012 college semester at sea — but had never attended Downrigging before.
In a dock-side interview Sunday, Wine said while it was her first year with Pride, she has made lots of good memories.
“With the exception of Friday, it was a perfect weekend for sailing. We had nothing but glowing reviews from people who ventured out on the tall ships,” McMullen said.
While Friday’s rains and high tide were not ideal for sailing, McMullen said “several hundred people braved the weather” to visit the Music Festival Village to hear bluegrass bands.
“The evening almost had the atmosphere of a hurricane party,” McMullen said of Friday.
Cerino said that Saturday and Sunday “are what you dream about for Downrigging.”
“Saturday couldn’t have been better. The Music Village was at capacity most of the day as the ships sailed up and down the river. The evening was beautiful down on the waterfront and ended with a spirited fireworks show,” McMullen said.
Sunday did not draw Saturday’s crowd, but attendees were able to tour and sail the tall ships, listen to bluegrass music in the music festival village for free and much more.
All of the sails on the tall ships were sold out in advance.
“It was so neat to see the community come back together for something fun,” Cerino said of Downrigging.
Both Cerino and McMullen said the festival would not have been possible without the help of volunteers, partnerships and sponsors.
“We are truly grateful to these people, businesses and organizations for making Downrigging possible,” McMullen said.
