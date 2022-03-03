EASTON — Easton’s downtown will hold a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, in downtown Easton.
The celebration will begin with a St. Patrick’s themed parade and culminate in the world-famous potato race. While there will be no floats due to the shortened route of the parade, there will be plenty of golf carts livening up the streets. Marching bands will also join in on the festivities.
The parade route will run from the staging area in the public parking lots south of the Talbot County Free Library on West Street to Dover, Harrison, Goldsborough, Federal Street, then back to West Street.
The potato race will kick off directly following the parade, and the start/finish line will be directly in front of the Talbot County Courthouse. This four-person relay race will test the abilities of competing teams as they attempt to balance a potato on a spoon in a mad dash to the finish line. The winning team will receive the trophy, and there will also be a prize for best team spirit. Washington Street from Dover to Federal will be closed for the potato races following the parade.
For groups interested in participating in the parade and/or the potato race, please visit www.EastonDowntown.com under events for more information.
