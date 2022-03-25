In 2021, the Easter Bunny rode into town on Easton Volunteer Fire Department fire engine. Councilman and volunteer fireman Don Abbatiello, and Life Member Bunky Spies escorted the Easter Bunny to his awaiting crowd.
EASTON — Celebrate Easter weekend in downtown Easton at the Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16.
Thousands of eggs will be hidden on the Talbot County Courthouse grounds at 11 N Washington Street for excited egg hunters to find and collect. Participants must bring their own basket, bucket or bag for the eggs. The Easter Bunny will also hop in for photo ops during the event. Infants to 6 will begin their hunt at 10 a.m. Ages 7 to 12 will start at 10:30 a.m. The Easton Volunteer Fire Department will escort the Easter Bunny to town on one of their fire engines.
The Talbot County Free Library will also have a screening of the 2011 film “Hop” at 11 a.m. The movie will be playing in the library’s meeting room and is limited to 30 people. The seating is first-come, first-served.
This event is open to children 12 and under, and an adult must accompany all children. Admission to both the egg hunt and the screening of “Hop” is free.
The event is subject to weather. Please check eastondowntown.com and Easton Downtown on Facebook and Instagram.
