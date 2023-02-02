TILGHMAN — The Friends of St. John’s Chapel have created a scholarship in memory of Dr. Joyce Cummings Hogan and her belief in the equal opportunity for all to better themselves through education. This scholarship award will cover the full-tuition for a freshmen student attending Towson University or the University of Maryland, College Park Campus.
Hogan was born in Talbot County, Maryland and graduated from Tilghman Elementary and Easton High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Towson State and master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Dr. Hogan went on to become an adjunct assistant professor of psychology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and then a professor of psychology at the University of Tulsa where she helped develop a Ph.D. program in industrial-organizational psychology.
Dr. Hogan was committed to social justice, intellectual integrity and equal opportunity for all. A scholarship has been created in her memory to be awarded to a Talbot County high school senior who has faced challenges but persevered and is committed to continuing their education through attainment of a Bachelor’s degree.
Scholarship applications are available at the guidance counselor offices of St. Michaels and Easton High Schools and must be submitted to the Friends of St. John’s Chapel Scholarship Committee. P.O. Box 142, Tilghman, Maryland 21671 by April 1 of this year.
The recipient will be named at the high school awards celebration of each year and funds will be sent to the institution in September of that year.
