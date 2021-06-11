CAMBRIDGE — A dramatic and tense scene played out in Cambridge early Friday evening when police — with guns drawn — arrested a man and woman in front of a restaurant on Market Street.
According to police, the male suspect attempted to flee on foot and allegedly pointed a gun at officers before he was subdued.
A small handgun was at the scene and drugs and cash were discovered, according to police. Officers also cuffed a woman who was also at the scene and was kneeling when police restrained the man in the busy area.
Details on the arrest, what the man and woman might be charged with and the impetus for the June 11 incident were not disclosed by police at the scene on Friday. The names of the detained man and woman, who are both African American, have not yet been disclosed.
