Police and other emergency agencies responded to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at US Route 50 and MD Route 404 that temporarily closed the intersection and backed up traffic for miles. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.
WYE MILLS — The driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon was taken into police custody after fleeing the crash scene with his vehicle on fire.
The three-vehicle crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.
According to a preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police, a pickup truck on eastbound U.S. Route 50 was attempting to turn left onto Route 404 when it struck the rear of a BMW located in the turn lane, which caused the BMW to strike the rear of a Volvo.
A state police spokesperson said for reasons unknown, the driver of the pickup truck drove away from the scene with the truck on fire.
According to a trooper with the Maryland State Police barracks in Centreville, witnesses of the crash said the driver attempted flee in the truck on MD Route 404 east, but had to stop the vehicle when the fire became too involved. Fire officials confirmed the burning truck was abandoned a short distance from the intersection on 404 east.
The driver — identified by police as Bradford Baker, 40, of Queenstown — along with his 5-year-old daughter and their dog, fled into the wood line, where they were then apprehended by state troopers.
Baker was taken into police custody and transported to the Maryland State Police barracks in Centreville.
Police said Baker was taken before a Queen Anne’s County District Court commissioner on traffic and criminal charges. The specific charges were not released.
The 5-year-old girl, who was the passenger in the pickup truck involved in the crash and fire, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton for treatment of her injuries.
No other injuries were reported at the scene, according to police.
U.S. Route 50 east was briefly closed. So was MD Route 404.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
