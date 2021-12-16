CHESTERTOWN — The driver in a crash that killed a Millington man last summer will spend 18 months in the county jail.
Circuit Court Judge Harris P. Murphy sentenced Ankit Khanna, 31, of Millington to four years in the Division of Correction, but suspended all but 18 months.
Khanna will serve his sentence in the Kent County Detention Center.
He faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for conviction of negligent manslaughter by automobile in the June 27, 2020 death of 26-year-old Siddharth Sharma.
According to the statement of facts read into the record, the crash occurred at 3:10 a.m. on Millington Road at Kent Mill Drive. Sharma, the front seat passenger, was declared dead at the scene after being ejected from Khanna’s “souped-up” Ford Mustang.
Khanna was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of injuries that police at the time said were serious.
He was driving eastbound on Millington Road at 152 mph in a posted 30-mph zone, according to the statement of facts. Unable to negotiate a bend in the road, Khanna continued in a straight path. The car crossed over the westbound lane before running off the road, sliding through dirt and grass until striking a tree.
At impact, the car was driving 113 mph.
Khanna pleaded guilty Oct. 25 to the most serious of three felonies. As part of the plea agreement, the prosecutor’s office dismissed the remaining charges.
Sentencing also was Oct. 25.
State’s Attorney Bryan DiGregory recommended a sentence within the guidelines of three months to four years, with active jail time capped at 18 months.
He told the court that the recommendation “falls in the middle” of the sentencing guidelines.
DiGregory said he believed Khanna needed to spend “some time behind bars for what happened,” citing the high rate of speed and the defendant’s blood alcohol content of .10 at the time of the crash.
He noted that Khanna did not have a criminal record and only one traffic offense, a speeding ticket in 2016.
Sharma’s family did not agree with DiGregory’s recommendation. His mother and several others asked the court for a stiffer sentence.
“We need justice here. Eighteen months is not enough,” a tearful Raul Dutta, Sharma’s nephew, told the court.
Defense attorney Mandeep Chhabra asked the court for a “hybrid sentence” — to include a lengthy period of home detention — that would allow Khanna to keep his job.
Chhabra said “testosterone and cocktails got the better” of Khanna, who was “driving way too fast on a country road.”
“This is not a career alcoholic who goes out there and drinks every night and gets behind the wheel,” the defense attorney said. “This is an upstanding individual ... who has everything gong for him. To take the life of someone else is out of character.”
Letters of support for Khanna were submitted to the court.
Addressing the judge, Khanna acknowledged that the words “I’m sorry” cannot lessen the pain and sorrow that he has caused Sharma’s family.
“Day in and day out, he comes to my mind, and I can’t imagine what his family is going through,” Khanna said. “I’m not sure how or why I survived, but I am dying every day.”
Answering the judge’s question, “What did happen,” Khanna said he didn’t remember anything after he left his house with a plan to take Sharma on a ride around the neighborhood.
Khanna said he did not learn of Sharma’s death until he was discharged from Shock Trauma.
Murphy took a recess for about 10 minutes; during that time he read the letters of support for Khanna.
Upon returning to the bench, the judge said Sharma’s family understandably and rightfully asked for some sort of punishment.
Sharma’s mother specifically had asked for justice.
“I think cases like this is where justice is most elusive,” Murphy said. “Anything I do today is not going to change what happened.”
He said there was no indication that Khanna is a malicious person or that he intended to do any harm to Sharma.
“He just made a very tragic, unfortunate, egregious mistake,” Murphy said.
He sentenced Khanna to 10 years in prison, with all but 18 months suspended. The time is to be served locally.
Murphy explained to Sharma’s family that 18 months in the Kent County Detention Center is probably as much time of active incarceration that Khanna would serve if he was sentenced to four years in the Division of Correction.
The sentence was to be served forthwith; no split sentence, no home detention.
Upon release from jail, Khanna is to be placed on five years of supervised probation. Special conditions of Khanna’s probation include an alcohol restriction on his license for one year; that he totally abstain from alcohol; that he perform 200 hours of community service within two years; and that an ignition Interlock device be installed on his vehicle for 24 months.
Khanna is also to be evaluated for drug and alcohol abuse, and successfully complete any treatment as directed by his probation agent.
Murphy said he was not imposing a fine because he did not want to put a monetary value on someone’s life.
In exchange for Khanna’s guilty plea, Kent’s state’s attorney dismissed felony charges of negligent homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, as well as lesser charges of impaired driving, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
