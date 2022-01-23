Sorry, an error occurred.
CHESTERTOWN — Maryland State Police have confirmed Kent County's first motor vehicle fatality of 2022, a 29-year-old Worton woman.
Police identified the deceased as Jamie Lyn Lewis.
A passing motorist called in the crash just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 after seeing an overturned car in a farm field off state Route 297.
Lewis had been ejected, and her body was located nearby, according to police.
She was the only occupant of the car.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the crash occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, which is when Lewis left a friend's house in the Worton area.
According to police, Lewis was driving a 2011 four-door Chevy Malibu sedan southbound on Route 297, south of Mary Morris Road, when she lost control of the car.
Police said speed was likely a factor.
Lewis' body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, which is standard procedure for a motor vehicle fatality.
As part of the investigation, the MSP Crash Team took photographs and measurements at the scene, according to police.
