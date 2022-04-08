CAMBRIDGE — Motivational speaker Dr. Stanley Andrisse paid a visit to the Dorchester County Detention Center March 12 to deliver an uplifting message to inmates.
Andrisse, a former drug dealer who was arrested for the first time at just 14 years old, is no stranger to incarceration. When he was in his 20s, Andrisse was sentenced to 10 years in a maximum-security prison.
Upon release, however, he was accepted into a PhD program. Andrisse worked hard to complete his PhD simultaneously with his MBA and became an endocrinologist, specializing in diabetes research. He has worked and continues to work heavily with Johns Hopkins Medicine, Howard University, Georgetown University and Imperial College in London.
Andrisse said he wants to inspire inmates to make a positive change despite their current situations. He stressed the importance of education, responsibility, acceptance of criticism, hard work and more.
In August 2021, Andrisse’s book, “From Prison Cells to PhD,” was released and spent some time as the “#1 Best Seller for New Releases in Biographies of Educators” on Amazon. The book, sharing the same name as Andrisse’s nonprofit organization, details his journey through life and aims to give hope to those who may have given up.
Prior to Andrisse’s arrival, 60 copies of his book were donated to the Dorchester County Detention Center by members of the community.
“The response from clients has been one of hopefulness, an all-powerful antidote to many of the traumas and struggles that those face before and during justice-involvement,” said Rebecca Woodward, who works with the Dorchester Addiction Reentry/Treatment program.
The detention center has been making an effort to work alongside the local health department in order to find programs for inmates to assist in re-entry and reduce recidivism, she said.
When Andrisse asked a group of inmates about their takeaways from his book, one said, “I realized it’s never too late to reach my full potential.”
Matt Andrews is a freelance writer based in Easton.
