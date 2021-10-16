CENTREVILLE — Research shows that 70% of people abusing medications get them from friends and family, usually right out of medicine cabinets. Proper storage and prompt disposal of leftover medication — especially opioids – can greatly reduce the risk of accidental misuse, abuse and overdose.
All citizens are urged to teach young people about medication safety, and keep the Poison Control Center number easily accessible, 800-222-1222.
The preferred method for disposing of expired, unneeded or unused medication is at a designated drop box. There are two in Queen Anne’s County, at the Sheriff’s Office in Centreville, and the Maryland State Police Barrack outside of Centreville on Route 301.
For the last 11 years the Queen Anne’s County Drug-Free Coalition and the Sheriff’s Office have completed an RX Round-Up during the last few days of October. Other partners have included the three Senior Centers, the Kent Island Elks Lodge and the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department. What makes the RX Round-Up different from year-round drop off in Centreville is the Sheriff’s Office and DFC volunteers partnering to come to the citizens to collect medications. Unwanted or unused medications can be dropped off:
Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Kent Island Elks Lodge
Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office Open House
Oct. 26 from 8-10 a.m. at the Sudlersville Senior Center; 11-1 p.m. at Grasonville Senior Center; 2 to 4 p.m. at Kent Island Senior Center
Oct. 28 from 3-7 p.m. at the Ken Island Volunteer Fire Department
All collected medications are burned, they do not pollute the air or water of our community, and collecting these helps protect our children, noted Warren Wright with the QAC Drug Free Coalition, “Thank you to all of the caring people in Queen Anne’s County for their decade long participation in this effort.”
