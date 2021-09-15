Approximately 65 family members of Mid-Shore foster families gathered a crab feast appreciation event at the Talbot County Agriculture and Education Center in Easton. Pictured back row, from left: Jeff Scharf, Jeanne Scharf, Tyron Wilson, and Tavion Wilson. Seated left to right are Todd Sink and Christie Sink. Seated in the front row, left to right are Maria Sink and Marissa Sink.
EASTON — The Departments of Social Services in Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties recently hosted an appreciation event for area foster parents at the Talbot County Agriculture and Education Center in Easton. In addition to providing steamed crabs, the event included food items from a local food truck, "The Red Shef,” which served cold drinks, French fries, chicken nuggets, cheeseburgers, and hotdogs. The food truck is owned and operated by a Caroline County foster family, Jonathan "Jay" Matthews and Melissa Hood.
“Everyone really enjoyed themselves. It is a special event each year which allows foster parents to mingle amongst themselves and to share special time with their families,” stated Paris Quillet, Special Projects Coordinator for the Talbot County Department of Social Services.
In addition, the event included a DJ who entertained approximately 65 family members with dance music, a summer-themed raffle and a painting station for the children in attendance.
For further information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371 or visit midshoreresourceparents.com.
