EASTON — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a late night dumpster fire in Easton.
The dumpster is located at 101 Marlboro Avenue. A passerby reported the dumpster fire at 11:32 p.m. on May 21.
The Easton Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding agency with eight firefighters extinguishing the blaze in 10 minutes, according to the fire marshal.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the fire marshal.
