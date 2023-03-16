CAMBRIDGE — Hundreds of visitors drove 12 miles south of Cambridge on Saturday, March 11, to celebrate Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge’s 90th birthday and the annual Eagle Festival. Naturalists, birders and children were given lots of activities to keep them occupied.
Children were given options like getting out real hammers, nails and pre-cut wood to make bird nest boxes. For younger kids there was a binocular making table that implemented two toilet paper rolls taped together.
For older kids there was an archery range and a BB gun range. There was also an owl pellet inspection table.
Short, blue buses took around 15 people at a time out into the park to see eagles and their nests. They brought powerful spotting scopes on tripods that brought the birds into full frame focus. Being out in the 26,000-acre park is a treat all its own with tidal marshes and loblolly pines and the Blackwater River going by.
It's a birder's paradise.
Over the course of about 45 minutes, the guides helped spot red-tailed hawks, wood ducks, immature eagles, kingfishers, downy woodpeckers, low tundra swans and at least five mature eagles. Longtime volunteer Terry Allen gave colorful commentary and made sure everyone could see the birds.
“Here we have got one right above us,” said Ron Ketter of an eagle.
All the binoculars pointed skyward as people happily concurred.
“When people experience eagles, they value them more, and they will do what they can to help protect the resources so we can share the natural spaces with plants and animals. I am guessing on the eagle prowl, we will have around 100 people on the buses,” said Ketter.
He said there has been a remarkable bounce back with respect to the eggs of eagles being too thin — a problem spurred from the spraying of the pesticide DDT. This chemical has been banned. Current problems include lead in buckshot and fishing tackle that gets into the eagle’s fish diet and kills them.
For all nature lovers there was a tent that had programs like "Master of the Sky," "Raptors Rule" and "Zoological Conservation." This was a great opportunity to learn about eagles and owls and actually get really close to these incredible raptors.
Mike Callahan, of the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center, had big boxes full of birds. The highlight was a male bald eagle that perched on his gloved hand. This bird is enormous up close and would occasionally try and take flight so you could see his impressive wingspan and hear his high-pitched cry.
“We feed it frozen thawed rats and also fish we catch or fishermen donate to us. Frozen squirrels too. The eagles can live 40 years in the wild and, in captivity, 50-75 years,” said Callahan.
He also brought owls and delighted the packed tent with dead-on owl calls. Even the youngest audience member was paying attention.
Boy Scouts Troop 532 went through three generators to bring hot coffee, hot chocolate and hot dogs. On this wintery day their tent felt medicinal. There was even a stuffed mascot eagle walking around for photo ops.
