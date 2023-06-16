CAMBRIDGE — Triathletes took to Dorchester’s river and roads in the Eagleman half triathlon on Sunday.
More than 1,800 athletes battled exhaustion, humidity and hot temperatures in the race that included a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.
Christopher Naimoli was the winner of the race, being the only finisher to break four hours with a time of 3:57:50. Naimoli completed the swim in 30:59, the bike in 2:03:58 and the run in 1:18:11.
Kelly Girona finished first in the female division with an overall time of 4:28:58. Girona completed the swim in 32:29, the bike in 2:22:33 and the run in 1:29:40.
“I feel elated. It was a hard race, a hard day. I’m just glad I was able to execute my race,” Naimoli said after crossing the finish line. Naimoli described the air as “thick” and said he really felt the humidity on the second half of the run.
“It’s tough,” Girona said of her race after finishing. “I felt pretty strong, until the end when I was getting pretty run down and had to hold it together.”
History was made at the race, as Chris Nikic of Clermont, Florida, the first person with Down syndrome to complete a full-distance Ironman triathlon, was joined by three friends from the Special Olympics, fellow Floridians Kennet Lefkovic, Jonathan Sady and Marlynne Stutzman, to become the largest contingent of athletes with an intellectual disability to race an Ironman 70.3 triathlon to date.
All four athletes, racing as part of Team Ironman Foundation, a part of the Race For Change initiative finished the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile half marathon within time limits, marking the day as both a historic feat and another reminder that anything is possible (Kennet Lefkovic — 5:42:39, Jonathan Sady — 6:15:07, Marlynne Stutzman — 6:17:59, and Chris Nikic — 8:01:08). For Lefkovic, Sady and Stutzman, this was their first ever attempt at an Ironman 70.3 triathlon.
“Sunday was a historic day for athletes competing with an intellectual disability in our PC/ID Open Division, and we are so proud of what Chris, Marlynne, Kennet, and Jonathan accomplished on race day. All they needed was an opportunity to show what they are capable of doing, and it was nothing short of amazing,” said Beth Atnip, senior vice president of Global Operations for The Ironman Group.
“It has been remarkable to work on and see this division evolve over the years with the increase of PC athletes and special teams, and now ID athletes. We are excited to see what the future holds as the number of athletes with an intellectual disability continues to grow thanks to more and more athletes like Chris, Marlynne, Kennet, and Jonathan, leading the way and showing what is possible,” Atnip said.
“I think everything went very well, we had a great day,” said race director Angie Hengst.
Hengst said the weather cooperated: “People got to experience a hot Eagleman day and wind on the bike course that we are known for.”
The race director said she was glad to see the return of a more festive and celebratory atmosphere at Great Marsh as racers finished and some stayed to hang out with their supporters and other competitors, a tone that changed during and in the wake of COVID-19.
“It’s an awesome day, it’s a great way to showcase what Dorchester County and the city of Cambridge have to so many people,” said District 37-B Del. Tom Hutchison.
Hutchison, who has competed in the race in previous years, was a race captain and helped hold the finish line tape for both winners.
“It’s a beautiful place to come to train and to swim, bike and run,” he said.
