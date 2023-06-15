EASTON — An original photo and framed 2001 Star Democrat article about the Easton connection to a landmark aviation achievement has arrived at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum in Atchison, Kansas.
A feature story entitled “Maiden Voyage” in the Sept. 9, 2001, Star Democrat told the story of Easton resident Jan Middleton’s connection to a famous trip completed by flight pioneers Earhart and Charles Lindberg.
Middleton’s great-grandfather, U. Grant Border, was one of the 10 people on the “Transcontinental Rail-Air Trip” that began on July 7, 1929, and crossed the United States using planes and trains.
Then-community editor Tara Tobias wrote that Border accepted the invitation for the trip that would cross the continent using airplanes in the daytime and trains at night, a travel arrangement necessitated by the lack of ability in those days to navigate an airplane at night.
The article details Border’s reputation as a colorful and dynamic character, the itinerary of the trip as it happened and the artifacts the family had from Border, including the invitation, an illustrated map of the trip, a leather bound copy of the log book of the trip, and a black and white photograph of the 10 travelers posing with some of the crew.
Jan’s husband, John Middleton, recently decided to send the original photograph of the travelers and his framed Star Democrat article to the museum in Earhart’s hometown that is sharing the aviator’s story.
He had considered donating them to the Smithsonian, but he learned about the Earhart museum in Atchison and decided to send the items there to have the best chance to be seen and appreciated.
“I thought that would be a good place for it to go, at least it will be shown,” Middleton said.
Museum archivist Madison Paul said the donation of the picture and the “Maiden Voyage” article was welcomed.
“Our museum is always seeking these original pieces. It brings a lot of history back to the museum and to the place that Amelia was born,” Paul said.
Paul said the museum’s mission is to teach people about Earhart and her role in promoting aviation as a woman, and the larger role of female pilots in the early days of the new technology.
The museum has been open since 1984, and it is located at Earhart’s birthplace and early childhood home.
Paul said Earhart provides an inspiration through her accomplishments as a pilot, and writing and speaking.
“Her mission to empower women to fly or just in general is just amazing,” Paul said. She added that the influence that Earhart’s family had on the flyer is instructive and inspirational, and telling that aspect of the story is part of the museum’s mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.