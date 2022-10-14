EASTON — Students at the Mid-Shore Early Learning Center recently embarked from their new environs on Port Street to nearby downtown Easton to enjoy ice cream at Bonheur and books at Flying Cloud bookstore.
It was one of several outings over the summer, including Sink or Swim free swim lessons at the George Murphy Community Pool and a field trip to the Academy of the Arts, where they made collages with different shapes and colored paper.
“As we prepare our children for a lifetime of learning, we are grateful to the organizations in our community who are helping us nurture the needs of the whole child,” Board President Dr. James D. Bell Jr. said.
“The children thoroughly enjoy these enriching trips,” Elizabeth North, Ph.D., a member of the Board of Directors, added. “By sharing the wealth of opportunities to learn and grow right in our backyard, Mid-Shore Early Learning Center is broadening students’ horizons.”
A small, nonprofit childcare center focused on preparing students for future academic achievement, Mid-Shore Early Learning Center is only one of two organizations in Talbot County caring for infants six weeks or older in an inclusive, enriching and diverse environment.
Offering a lesson plan-based curriculum, Mid-Shore Early Learning Center promotes social and emotional learning with a highly trained staff who support the needs of different learning styles for infants through 12-year-old children.
Initially founded in 1990 to serve the children of Easton Memorial Hospital health care professionals, Mid-Shore Early Learning Center has grown into an independent, financially stable center serving the entire community with a campus of its own bordering downtown Easton’s historic district.
The new center features dedicated learning spaces by age equipped with art, drama and music supplies, books, and interactive and enriching toys and games. Future plans call for expanded playground equipment, purchase of a bus for special programs, and the creation of an endowment to sustain operations.
For more information or to arrange a tour, contact Center Director Charlene Copper-Pierce at 410-690-7354.
