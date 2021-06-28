EASTON — Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a home in Easton Sunday.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal reported the blaze broke out at approximately 1:10 a.m. on June 27 at 6976 Travelers Rest Circle. State officials estimate the fire caused $100,000 worth of damage at the residence.
The fire marshal reported 50 firefighters led by the Easton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire. It took two hours to control the early morning Talbot County fire.
There were no injuries reported. The fire marshal’s office attributed the residential fire to “an unspecified electrical failure event in the attic of the structure.”
