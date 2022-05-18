CHESTERTOWN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is partnering with Washington College, Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the University of Maryland Extension, to offer a workshop on early succession habitat.
Many farmers remember the familiar call of the northern bobwhite quail, which has become a rare occurrence across most of Maryland. While bobwhite quail have experienced the greatest decline of all birds in Maryland in the last 50 years, they are not alone. Of the top 10 declining bird species in Maryland, nine are associated with early succession habitat – meadows, grassland, shrubland, and young forests – the same kind of habitat that bobwhite quail rely on.
To reverse this trend, farmers, foresters, landowners, and land managers with a strong interest in creating or managing quail and early succession habitat on a scale of 10 acres or more are invited to attend the joint workshop. It will include talks about the current status of the northern bobwhite quail, habitat requirements, habitat management techniques, and how to take advantage of financial assistance programs and other resources to support this habitat type in Maryland.
The workshop will be held at 9 a.m. June 14 at Washington College in Chestertown. After morning presentations and discussions, lunch will be available at the cafeteria, and participants are welcome to attend a field visit to nearby Chino Farms, where an active habitat management program has helped maintain a healthy population of northern bobwhite quail.
