Nothing gets in the bones like a frigid boat ride. Martha is lined up near the Crab Claw in St. Michaels with frosted companion Dorthy Lee. Perhaps a long winter’s nap, like the crabs, is the best choice.
Ready set go. These three made multiple slides down the hill at the entrance to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. The legs are Ryan Regan’s, Ruby Fisher in the middle and Mason Hawkins is on the right.
Eli Ramirez braved the cold as he salted the brick paths around the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum campus. He is from Guatemala. The ferry boat Patriot is floating in the background.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Despite snow and cold temperatures Friday night, the Cambridge Oyster and Ice Festival went on as planned.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Ruby Fisher is launching on the left as Maison Hawkins eyes the man made jumps they had created down hill. They are sledding at the entrance to Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Workboat Lady Marie is moored near the Oak Creek bridge in Newcomb. The Miles River looked like a deeply unpleasant place to be on the water with high winds and chop.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Paved but windswept, the oak trees tower over the icy Rest Circle Road. The wind could be heard through limbs.
Early weekend winter storm
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
EASTON — Despite higher forecasted snowfall totals, Friday’s winter storm only brought several inches of snow to the Mid-Shore region.
The region saw some flurries from a separate system from the west early Friday afternoon, but didn’t see snow from the coastal storm until Friday evening. Snow continued to fall overnight into the early morning hours, leaving many roads messy Saturday morning.
Easton Police declared that the Town of Easton was under a snow emergency around 11:45 p.m. Friday, which served to move cars off the main roads so plows could clear the town’s snow emergency routes.
In Talbot County, Easton recorded 6 inches Saturday morning. Henderson in Caroline County also recorded 6 inches as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
In Kent County, Millington recorded just over 5 inches, and Rock Hall recorded 4 inches.
Queen Anne’s County saw lower snow totals, with Centreville topping out at 4.6 inches and Kingstown and Stevensville recording 3.5 inches.
In Dorchester, Cambridge recorded 5 inches. Towns closer to Delaware saw marginally higher totals, with Hurlock and East New Market recording 5.5 to 6 inches.
As predicted, snowfall totals were higher in areas closer to the coast. Salisbury saw about 10 inches, Snow Hill recorded 11 inches, West Ocean City recorded 12 inches and Ocean Pines recorded 14 inches.
The NWS confirmed that blizzard conditions were seen on the New Jersey coast and at the Delaware beaches. Further analysis over the coming days will reveal if Maryland’s beaches or any inland portions of the Shore also saw blizzard conditions.
The storm continued to move north along the Atlantic coast Saturday afternoon into evening, battering portions of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts with blizzard conditions and high snowfall totals. As of Saturday afternoon, some coastal regions further northeast had recorded 14 to 18 inches of snow.
Across the Mid-Shore, Saturday night proved to be cold and blustery, with winds causing patchy areas of blowing snow and temperatures in the teens dropping wind chills dangerously low.
Looking ahead, the region will see a slight warmup as it goes into the upcoming week. While Sunday will bring sunnier skies, temperatures will struggle to reach 30. The Mid-Shore will see sun and clouds through Wednesday, with temperatures forecasted to hit the upper 30s on Monday, mid-40s on Tuesday and upper 40s on Wednesday.
