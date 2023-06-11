Earth Data selected for water quality project in Dorchester County

Eric Flickinger, director of geospatial services at Earth Data, and Jeff Chipman, senior geologist at Earth Data, collecting and transmitting water quality data in a tributary to the Chesapeake Bay.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — Earth Data Inc. of Centreville was recently selected by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth and ShoreRivers to implement a comprehensive data collection, reporting, and analysis project that focuses on a portion of the Transquaking River in Dorchester County. The local and regional advocacy organizations seek to better understand pollution problems in the Transquaking River, which the Maryland Department of the Environmental lists as impaired by phosphorus and nitrogen pollution that harms aquatic life.


