EASTON — The newest portion of Easton‘s exercise trail was opened Tuesday during a gathering of citizens and officials, and a subsequent walk down the new section of the trail.
Easton town engineer Rick VanEmburgh, town manager Donald Richardson, the trail’s project manager Kody Cario and Easton Mayor Bob Willey all made remarks during the ceremony held at the corner of Hanson Street and Station Lane.
VanEmburgh said the town’s trail system was born decades ago with the creation of the section of North-South Trail from North Easton Park to Dutchmans Lane, and then an expansion south to Easton High School.
The first phase of an East-West Trail marked new involvement and funding from the State Highway Administration, and started with a phase on the Easton Village end of the route.
Iterations of trail construction followed, culminating in the newest addition to the trail: almost a mile of new trail connecting the North-South Trail with Port Street near the county pool.
VanEmburgh thanked state officials for their involvement and support in the project, and he lauded the town’s engineering, public works, and parks and recreation departments, stating the cooperation amongst the town departments was crucial to the success of the project.
“These projects would not happen without them,” he said of the town’s staff, “and the town is a better place because of their hard word and dedication.”
The town engineer gave a summary of upcoming progress on extending the trail, with a new trail parking lot in Waterside Village on St. Michaels Road, expected to be completed on Memorial Day.
The design of the extension from Port Street to Moton Park and Glenwood Avenue is almost concluded, according to VanEmburgh, and will include a center turn lane on the Easton Parkway and signal at the intersection of Easton Parkway and Glenwood Avenue.
The next extension will go west down Glenwood on the pedestrian bridge into Easton Village. Final planning is wrapping on moving overhead utility lines on Port Street underground from Jowite Street to the county boat ramp, with ensuing construction of trail on the side of the road.
The initial stages of concept design work have begun an eastward expansion of the East-West Trail toward Route 50 and Easton Club East, according to VanEmburgh.
The engineer said a conversation was underway with town planning officials to modify the comprehensive plan to allow for expansion of the trail system east of Route 50.
“We’ll be working and coordinating with Talbot County to take our trails to the edge of our town, and for our county to continue them to other destinations in the county,” VanEmburgh said.
VanEmburgh said he enjoys using the trails himself and seeing the volume and variety of other uses.
Cario said he too is a regular user of the trail. “To see the work that we’ve done is such a sense of accomplishment,” he said.
“I’m just one person in a large group of people that really made this happen,” Cario said. “It was a vision that started many years ago, and it took a lot of support from town management and town council ... to keep this project moving.”
“This is a project that is really important to our community, and one that is a multi-year project,” Richardson said. The town manager called the existing trail and future planned expansions “a visionary project.”
Richardson lauded the benefits the trail brings to the town in terms of walkability, health, enjoyment of nature and increased safety.
“It’s safe to say a project like this wouldn’t happen it it weren’t for the activities of a lot of people showing up and helping do various segments,” Willey said.
Willey echoed thanks to all of the stakeholders and commended the way the partners in the projects overcome various obstacles.
After ice cream was provided by members of the Talbot Garden Club, participants stepped off down the trail in the glorious sunshine and breeze.
Setting the pace at the front of the pack were Willey and Easton Town Council member and fellow mayoral candidate Al Silverstein.
The trail crosses multiple streets and is demarcated by new crosswalks and fluorescent neon green traffic signs accoutered by flashing amber lights activated when pedestrians press a button on the sign post.
During his remarks, Willey said he had properly tested the safety lights. “I was surprised I didn’t get arrested last night, because I was pushing the buttons just to see the lights work,” he joked.
“This is just another step forward,” Willey said of the new amenity of the added trail. “It’s going to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.