CAMBRIDGE — The Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, which works to increase the number of health care providers serving Maryland’s rural Eastern Shore, named Elizabeth Lewis as special initiatives program manager and Shay Lewis-Sisco as community impact and engagement manager.
Elizabeth Lewis brings over 20 years of experience in administrative coordination and data management in behavioral health, clinical research and fundraising. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she tested school students in Anne Arundel County for COVID-19 and served as a contact tracer liaison, managing cases and providing community resources to residents of Prince George’s County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human services with an administrative focus from Notre Dame of Maryland University.
Shay Lewis-Sisco brings over 15 years of experience in public service. She was a workforce development specialist for the Maryland Department of Labor, community engagement coordinator for Moving Dorchester Forward and family investment specialist for the Maryland Department of Social Services. In addition, she has served as a community volunteer, character coach and school liaison, nonprofit board member, event host and public speaker. She studied behavioral health sciences at Chesapeake College and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in political science from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
The Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center works to increase the number of health care providers serving rural and underserved areas and eliminate health disparities among diverse populations on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Established in 1997, the nonprofit center recruits and retains health care providers by offering health education programs for professionals and students from colleges and universities in Maryland and surrounding areas.
