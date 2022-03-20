ANNAPOLIS — Following an increase in the need for behavioral health services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several behavioral health experts from across the Shore presented their legislative priorities to the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday.
Dr. Kathy Seifert, CEO of Eastern Shore Psychological Services, discussed the Behavioral Health System Modernization Act — legislation that would expand coverage and improve the behavioral health system model. The legislation is also known as Senate Bill 637 and House Bill 935.
“A history of well-intentioned but piecemeal fixes for behavioral health has left Maryland’s behavioral health system disjointed and lacking continuity, efficacy, comprehensiveness and efficiency,” Seifert said.
Seifert stated that the state now needs to move toward coordinated care for all people who are seeking mental wellness, freedom from substance abuse, and reduced involvement with the criminal and law enforcement systems.
According to Seifert, the legislation would:
- Increase comprehensive community-based treatment by expanding the state’s network of certified community behavioral health clinics,
- Improve health outcomes and treatment quality by expanding delivery of individualized, data driven and care in mental health settings and by enhancing care coordination with primary care settings,
- Strengthen the behavioral health workforce by expanding resources and support for peer support networks and certified peer recovery centers,
- Improve care for children and youth with behavioral health needs by increasing availability of home and community-based wraparound services,
- Reduce reliance on law enforcement and emergency departments by enhancing Maryland’s network of crisis call centers, mobile crisis teams and crisis stabilization facilities.
Seifert placed an emphasis on the legislation’s benefit for youth with behavioral health issues, saying that increasing the availability of those wraparound services is something that’s “severely needed for our really complex kids.”
Wraparound services are services provided to children with intensive mental health needs and their families. They also include care coordination, team meetings and individualized plans of care with formal and informal support.
If the bill is passed, Medicaid would start providing reimbursement for services provided by peer recovery specialists, measurement-based care in behavioral health settings and behavioral health crisis response services on Jan. 1, 2023.
According to the Senate bill’s text, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) would also have to provide reimbursement for wraparound services delivered by care coordinators or a mental health case management system, following industry standards for reimbursement. MDH would also have to provide reimbursement for intensive in-home services delivered by providers using family-centered treatment, functional family therapy or other evidence-based practices.
Additionally, beginning in FY2023, the state’s Behavioral Health Administration must also fund 100 slots in the mental health case management program for children who aren’t eligible for Medicaid services and are at risk of out-of-home placement.
“Let’s reduce the pain and agony of addiction’s destruction of lives, the horror of criminal recidivism and the danger from severe and chronic behavioral health problems that destroy people and families,” Seifert said.
Dr. Bill Flook, a representative for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, contributed more to Seifert’s emphasis on the need for expanded services for children and youth.
Flook stated that the mental health community has an increased awareness of the impact of trauma on children, adding that serious trauma at a young age results in more than just mental and emotional problems — it can cause physical problems later in life for those children who’ve experienced trauma.
He also addressed workforce issues with behavioral health professionals, saying that it’s been more difficult to recruit and retain staff to handle children with mental health needs.
There’s a “critical shortage” emerging in finding school psychologists as well, Flook said.
Following the presentations, Del. Steven Arentz, R-36-Queen Anne’s, suggested creating a task force within the delegation to look at the behavioral health problems across the Shore to help focus on solutions. He added that a lot of the problems presented are recurring year in and year out, and that the delegation needs to stay on top of them.
Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes, D-37A, jumped into the conversation to offer assistance in moving some of the bills discussed during the presentation through the House’s Health and Government Operations committee.
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, R-38-Worcester, thanked the Eastern Shore Behavioral Health Coalition for organizing the presentation. She stated that she wants to see how the delegation could help work through the problems non-legislatively to help the Shore’s behavioral health facilities with backloads and workforce issues.
Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, also voiced that she would love to be part of a group to work through behavioral health and workforce issues, adding that the delegation is trying to do as much as they can to help.
