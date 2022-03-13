ANNAPOLIS — The Eastern Shore Delegation invited presidents from five of the Eastern Shore’s colleges and universities to a Friday meeting to provide updates on positive campus developments across the region.
The delegation inadvertently did not include the presidents of Washington College and Cecil College, but plans to invite them to speak at the March 18 meeting.
Dr. Heidi Anderson: President, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Anderson first expressed gratitude to the delegation for the legislature’s role in ensuring broadband was built out on campus, making sure a natural gas pipeline was laid to connect to a new building and for giving capital and operational funding to the university.
As an HBCU and STEM institution, the university is continuing to expand health care and veterinary science programs, and both expanded programs are officially under market review and development, Anderson said. The need for expansion comes from Maryland’s need for more health care providers, especially in rural and underserved areas.
However, UMES is taking steps to change that. The university received a provisional accreditation for their physician assistant (PA) program in March 2020, approving the program for up to 20 students in the first class, 25 in the second class and 30 in the third class.
The university’s PA program was previously accredited from March 2001 to September 2015.
The first class of 10 PA students will be graduating in December 2022 — a “major celebration,” Anderson said.
Additionally, the university’s new School of Pharmacy and Health Professions building is slated for a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 15.
Dr. Clifford Coppersmith: President, Chesapeake College
Coppersmith thanked the delegation for their financial support this year, saying that the budgetary allocation to Chesapeake is not only going to help the college recover from the pandemic, but will also help better serve its students.
One of the college’s main priorities is getting students back to the school so they can complete their education.
This spring, the college is about 60% online, as many students still prefer to be virtual, he said. As the region continues to recover from the pandemic, Coppersmith is hoping that more than 50% of students will be back on campus.
The college is also reporting “healthy enrollments” in skilled trade and health profession programs, and has also seen an increase in male students.
The college’s dual enrollment efforts have been “encouraging,” he said. Chesapeake has new record dual enrollment this spring across high schools on the Eastern Shore.
Dr. Peter Goodwin: President, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Scientists at UMCES’ Horn Point Lab just started a new research project in collaboration with NOAA to develop technologies and approaches for understanding how microplastics are transported through the environment, what the consequences are and what can be done about it. NOAA expects that the research will help inform other coastal areas in monitoring and understanding the consequences of microplastics, Goodwin said.
Goodwin also described a partnership between UMCES, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Maryland Energy Administration and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution to launch an ocean buoy with hydrophones to detect and understand the migratory and residence patterns of marine mammals. The buoy is expected to give “great insight” in mitigating any potential impacts from future offshore wind energy, he said.
Additionally, scientists at UMCES are looking at how to protect vulnerable lands with accelerated coastal erosion and sea level rise, Goodwin said. One element of the research is looking at the role of oysters in shoreline protection through reefs and breakwaters. Scientists are looking at putting oyster veneers on existing breakwaters to try to understand how they not only protect land, but also possibly reduce the effects of saltwater intrusion.
Dr. Murray Hoy: President, Wor-Wic Community College
Hoy began by thanking the delegation for supporting all of the higher education institutions on the Eastern Shore, and gave a special thanks for the delegation’s participation in a student advocacy day. Student engagement during the pandemic has been challenging, but the delegation’s support is beneficial, he said.
Wor-Wic is building a new applied technology center — the Patricia and Alan Gurrieri Technology Center, which will offer new programs for students. The project is moving on schedule and may be open by March 2023, Hoy said.
The college’s welding program is performing well and is a “wonderful opportunity for students,” Hoy said, adding that every student who completes the program has had a job even before completing it. The college is planning to expand the program, along with air conditioning, heating, refrigeration, electricity and alternative energy programs. Wor-Wic is working with US Wind’s planned wind farm project off the coast of Ocean City, and is collaborating with the Community College of Baltimore County as well, Hoy said.
The college’s nursing assistant program is “running around the clock,” Hoy said, adding that as soon as one class ends, another starts. The push in nursing courses is to try and ensure that the community has enough nursing assistants, LPNs and RNs.
Hoy announced that the college earned full Cade funding, an “exciting” first for Wor-Wic in the 25-year history of the program. The Cade Funding Formula distributes unrestricted aid to supplement a community college’s operating costs. Gov. Larry Hogan also provided each community college with $937,500 for additional deferred maintenance.
Dr. Charles Wight: President, Salisbury University
Wight, who announced his retirement as president of Salisbury in the fall, began his remarks by thanking the delegation for their support throughout the pandemic and his tenure as president.
“Over the last four decades, I’ve served in various educational roles across the country, and I can say without reservation that your ongoing and continued support of students’ pursuit for higher education makes Maryland stand out,” he said. “It’s a major reason that Maryland continues to be a state with high educational attainment, high income potential and one of the best places to live and raise a family.”
Wight stated that Salisbury is taking action to address declines in enrollment through a new branding campaign, which aims to tell potential students about the SU experience. The university also launched a Stay on the Shore campaign with UMES, Wor-Wic Community College and Chesapeake College to encourage graduates to stay in the area.
The university is engaging in outreach initiatives to bring back students who were close to completing their degrees, along with record funding to student aid.
Additionally, even during the uncertainty of the pandemic, the university won two national championships in women’s lacrosse and baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.