ANNAPOLIS — Presidents from the Eastern Shore’s universities and community colleges shared improving enrollment numbers and new campus developments with Shore lawmakers Friday, Feb. 3.
Higher education on the Eastern Shore includes three four-year colleges and universities, an environmental research institution primarily directed toward graduate studies and three community colleges.
Salisbury University
President Lyn Lepre reported positive statistics on enrollment, noting that in fall 2022, the university welcomed its second largest class in its history. The fall 2023 class is projected to be the largest in history, she said. The university also has the second highest graduation and retention rates within the University System of Maryland, and 98% of students have a job within a year of graduation.
Salisbury is advocating for a new facility to house its College of Health and Human Services, as its programs have outgrown the existing campus space. The university is also seeking funding for its Center for Healthy Communities, which provides health training and education for the Eastern Shore.
Washington College
President Mike Sosulski shared retention, graduation and workforce outcomes with the delegation. The first-year retention rate for students is 82% — a number he identified as strong, but not strong enough. The college hopes to raise the number to 90% through implementing measures to support the first-year students. Another number he hopes to raise is the six-year graduation rate, which is currently 73%.
Sosulski reported a 92% successful career launch rate, explaining that in the nine months following graduation, a strong majority of students were employed, pursuing advanced degrees or entering related career-oriented fields.
He also shared the college’s strategic map for the next four years, which focuses on fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive college community, along with implementing a sustainability plan tied to climate change, according to his presentation.
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
President Heidi Anderson reported increased enrollment, saying that the university saw its largest class in seven years in the fall 2022 semester. The university’s retention rates also increased by 11%.
In December, UMES graduated its first class of physician’s assistants after restarting the program five years ago, Anderson said, adding that the program had a successful accreditation visit. To further address healthcare disparities in the region, UMES will also be starting a partnership with the University of Maryland, Baltimore, to bring primary care physicians to the Shore.
Additionally, UMES opened phase one of its School of Pharmacy and Health Professions building last month. The university plans to advocate for a second phase of the building in order to move the school’s other health professions into the new structure. The university will continue to advocate for the School of Agriculture and hopes to create an agricultural research center to bring farmers to campus and continue research on the Chesapeake Bay and the poultry industry.
University of
Maryland Center for
Environmental Science
After 20 years of “exceptional leadership” from Horn Point Laboratory Director Mike Roman, the lab welcomed Mike Sieracki as its new director late last year, said UMCES President Peter Goodwin. Over the summer, UMCES celebrated planting 10 billion oysters at Horn Point’s oyster hatchery with former Gov. Larry Hogan.
UMCES continues to work on the Mid-Bay Island project, which will restore and expand island habitat to provide wetlands to aquatic creatures and wildlife, with the Maryland Port Authority, the Maryland Environmental Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The campus’s research center is doing a microplastics study on the Choptank River on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Goodwin said. The study’s goal is to further understand the role of microplastics in the environment.
Goodwin will retire at the end of this academic year.
Chesapeake College
President Cliff Coppersmith spoke on improvements in enrollment bouncing back from the pandemic, reporting a 3% increase in full-time equivalent students and a 5% increase in headcount for the spring semester — his first enrollment increase in a spring semester since his arrival at the college in May 2018. About 32% of students enrolled for spring are dually enrolled high school students, he said.
Through fundraising from private and public sector sources, Chesapeake College continues to improve its skilled trades programs, with focuses on welding and metal fabrication, marine trades technology and a new program in advanced manufacturing, Coppersmith said.
The college also successfully applied for five years of federal funding to bring the Upward Bound program back to the campus. The program, which identifies and assists eligible high school students interested in higher education to prepare them for college, serves economically disadvantaged students, first-generation students and students from other vulnerable communities.
Wor-Wic Community College
President Ray Hoy said the community college is working closely with public schools on the Blueprint implementation, the statewide plan to boost education and opportunities for Maryland students. Like other community colleges, Wor-Wic has seen an increase in dual enrollment students, he said.
Wor-Wic is looking to address critical workforce shortages in the region through expansion of its nursing program next year, creation of a program with Choptank Electric Cooperative to train and certify power line workers for immediate entry into the workforce and advancing workforce training for welding through grant funding.
In terms of legislation, Hoy said he’s hoping for a bill that would improve the state’s community college promise program, a scholarship that creates opportunities for students to attend community college through tuition assistance. The program should be decentralized and administered by the campuses, he opined.
Hoy also agaunst a Senate bill that would provide $10 million to fund state-mandated community college tuition and residency waivers, saying the college would not get funding for those students and would add a cost to the school.
After 23 years of service, Hoy will retire as Wor-Wic’s president on June 30.
Cecil College
President Mary W. Bolt thanked the delegation for their ongoing support of community colleges, noting recent letters of support for the Nursing Program Support II grants, which could potentially fund an accelerated registered nursing program for students who have accumulated enough credits.
The college is partnering with Safe Harbor Marinas, a company that owns several marinas in the area, to create a marine trades technician program at the Bohemia Vista marina in Chesapeake City, Bolt reported. The college recently received grant funding from the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund to provide equipment and technology for the program.
Additionally, Cecil College developed a workforce development program in pest management and is partnered with state and national associations for it. Bolt also touted the college’s other partnerships for manufacturing technician students and hospitality students.
