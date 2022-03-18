EASTON — March will mark the opening of spring season of the adult rowing program, Eastern Shore Community Rowers, rowing out of Evergreen 770 Port Street in Easton.
As a program that promotes “rowing for all,” ESCR members hope to share the enthusiasm by inviting anyone interested to try out for this multigenerational sport. According to club members, rowing promotes personal excellence and takes advantage of local wonderful waterways, underscoring the importance of preserving the rivers.
Two free info sessions are being offered from 9-10 a.m. March 26 and April 9 to meet the coaches and team members over coffee, and learn about the 60-foot, eight-person rowing shells to singles.
“There is nothing else like it,” says Doug Webb, a new member who began last year. “It has changed my life!”
Full Learn-to-Row clinics with will run evenings and Saturdays the weeks of April 25, May 9 and May 23. For more information on times, go to ESCRowers.org. Beginners are encouraged to join the Learn-To-Row clinics, or to take private lessons from one of ESCR’s accredited rowing coaches, to acquire the skills needed for practices.
“The only criteria is that you be able to swim and strong enough to properly hold an oar,” said Board Safety Officer Terry Gleim, who is also a registered nurse.
The rowing season runs from March to December. As well as the early morning rows at 5:45 a.m., to accommodate working adults, ESCR will offer additional morning practices at 6:30 and 8 on Tuesday and Thursday and open rowing by request.
“ESCR is open to anyone interested in having fun, getting healthy, and appreciating our beautiful waters,” said Executive Director Chloe Tong. “The health of our rivers, as well as personal health, is an intrinsic part of our conversation.”
As a non-profit, 501(c)3, Eastern Shore Community Rowers is raising money through private donations, grants and modest memberships dues needed to fund the additional boats and necessary equipment for next year’s rowing season.
For more information on membership and Learn-to-Row schedules, visit www.ESCRowers.org.
