ANNAPOLIS — Members of the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday discussed their desire to secure funding for the next phase of the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study, calling the effort a statewide priority despite the number of large-population jurisdictions uninvolved with the project.
“This is a statewide project,” said Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36-Queen Anne’s. “It’s not a Queen Anne’s County project; it’s not an Anne Arundel County project, and I think it needs to be addressed that way.”
Hershey told Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Will Pines if the MDTA was waiting for an indication of interest from larger areas like Baltimore City to proceed, the long-queued venture would never get completed.
Pines announced earlier in the delegation’s March 4 meeting that Tier 1 of the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study — a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study assigned to identify the location and feasibility of a new Bay Bridge — would be available in late March or early April.
Pines said funding for Tier 2, the study’s final component evaluating the chosen location, has not been confirmed, a fact Hershey said he was “really disappointed to hear.”
“Tier 1 has been delayed for many, many years,” Hershey said. “I know we blame COVID on it, but this has been a priority throughout at least the last eight years and I have just not seen it move forward the way that it needs to.”
The need for a new or revitalized Bay Bridge has been talked about around state and in local politics for years, as traffic concerns have compounded more recently with efficiency and operational concerns.
Originally built in 1952 with a second, three-lane span completed in 1973, both spans of the Bay Bridge were designed to last 50 years — meaning that its original structure is two decades out of date, and the latter will reach its deadline next year.
The bridge’s expiration dates come as it is serving more people than ever. According to resolutions signed by Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties last fall, the Bay Bridge averaged more than 100,000 vehicles daily during the summer of 2020. Future predictions, if the bridge is not addressed, project seven-mile backups and regular, hours-long delays by 2030.
Pines mentioned hearing more support recently regarding the crossing study. He said he expects the project to be listed as a transportation priority by counties in their Consolidated Transportation Program letters, which are due at the beginning of April.
Released annually, the CTP report lists ongoing and new MDTA capital projects across a six-year time period.
Though Gov. Larry Hogan (R) directed $5 million in 2016 for Tier 1 of the Bay Bridge study, Pines said that because the MDTA is self-funded — operating largely on toll collections — the agency was considering funding routes from the federal infrastructure bill passed last year. Otherwise, the project would be considered for toll funding as other capital projects are in the CTP process.
Queen Anne’s County Administrator Todd Mohn, who attended the meeting, said in an interview afterward that securing Tier 2 funding was a “top priority” for the county, noting that a new Bay Bridge was one of QA’s “biggest needs.”
In September, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners signed a resolution supporting a single, eight-lane bridge in the same location as the existing spans between Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties. The resolution also said it is “imperative” that Tier 2 “begin immediately.”
Since then, eight other jurisdictions have supported Queen Anne’s efforts, according to Mohn: Anne Arundel, Wicomico, Somerset, Caroline, Kent, Dorchester, and Garrett counties, as well as Ocean City.
Though Pines told the delegation previous misalignments of county priorities were a reason Tier 2 funding has not been secured, Mohn said Anne Arundel’s more recent commitment toward the project was “huge.”
“We’re the two biggest stakeholders, so we want to continue to move this project along,” Mohn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.