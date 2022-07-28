OXFORD — Several local charities and nonprofits received generous donations from a late benefactor. McKenny Willis Anderson (1943-2020), longtime resident of Oxford, donated over $1,300,000 to benefit seven local charities. Four nonprofits from his hometown of Oxford and three organizations in the Mid-Shore region received substantial gifts.

