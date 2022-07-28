OXFORD — Several local charities and nonprofits received generous donations from a late benefactor. McKenny Willis Anderson (1943-2020), longtime resident of Oxford, donated over $1,300,000 to benefit seven local charities. Four nonprofits from his hometown of Oxford and three organizations in the Mid-Shore region received substantial gifts.
Dawn Stewart of Ewing, Dietz, Fountain & Kehoe, P.A. facilitated the bequests. Beneficiaries included Oxford’s Church of the Holy Trinity, Oxford Volunteer Fire Department, Oxford Museum, Oxford Library, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Association Inc. and the Eastern Shore Threshermen and Collectors Association, Inc.
The Rev. Kevin Cross of Holy Trinity Church in Oxford remembered Kenny fondly.
“Kenny was a real character whose presence was welcome at any of our church gatherings. He always had a smile on his face and a warm greeting for any strangers. He had a keen interest in the history of Holy Trinity and loved his church community,” said Cross.
Known to his friends as “Kenny” and sometimes “Frog,” he loved the Eastern Shore and the people and institutions that made this area unique. He was always in his truck visiting and riding around with his faithful dog at his side. Kenny was an icon of the Eastern Shore and deeply connected to the organizations he cared about.
“The Oxford Museum is indeed very grateful for the bequest of Kenny Anderson. Because of his generosity and thoughtfulness, the museum is on track to preserve more of its cherished history and find ways to best exhibit these artifacts to the public. We are very thankful for the tall case clock he donated specifically to the museum. His bequest allows us to restore and protect it. We are very appreciative of his good will and philanthropy,” said Julie Wells, president, the Oxford Museum.
Oxford Museum board members remembered Kenny with strong affections.
“Kenny and I grew up together in Oxford. He was the type of person that would do anything for you. I don’t remember ever seeing him upset or mad with another person. His philanthropical spirit is not surprising,” said Bob Valliant, treasurer, the Oxford Museum.
“Kenny had a big heart and he loved animals,” said friend Pat Jessup.
Kenny was the son of an Eastern Shore farmer and had an affinity for local agriculture.
“McKenny Anderson was a long-time member of our organization. He had a love of agricultural history and the Eastern Shore way of life. Our organization combines the two by preserving antique farm equipment and holding our annual shows to demonstrate these machines and educate the public on the way their ancestors lived and farmed. Kenny was always the first one to send his membership renewal and really enjoyed visiting with people at the events. He was always a great supporter of all our activities, especially if it involved a good meal. We appreciate his thinking of us when planning his estate. It is quite a testament to our work to know someone cared enough to include our organization. While we haven’t decided yet on how we will honor his legacy, he can rest assured that his most generous donation will be used in a way to further our mission of sharing our Eastern Shore’s agricultural heritage. It will help enable us to continue to educate the public for generations to come. There will truly never be another like Kenny Anderson,” said Brenda Stant, secretary, Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Association Inc. of Federalsburg.
The Oxford Volunteer Fire Department released a message of thanks and appreciation for Kenny Anderson.
“Kenny was frugal all his life, something he learned from his father Bill Anderson. He knew the importance of money and wasn’t afraid to direct his resources toward what he cared about the most. He was extraordinarily generous during his lifetime in small and in large ways. Friends would come home to find a bag of asparagus or box of “lopes” on their doorstep. He helped his community and institutions he cared for and where he thought he could really make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.