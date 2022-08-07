EASTON — After decades of service to the mental health patients of the Mid-Shore, Eastern Shore Psychological Services is closing its doors on Sept. 9.
COVID’s impact and regulatory difficulties are named by Dr. Kathy Seifert, a forensic psychologist and CEO of ESPS, as top reasons for the closure. At one point ESPS served 5,000 people a year. Even though COVID created a greater need for their services, they found it difficult to retain their labor force in the face of people leaving for COVID.
ESPS helped their clients with everything from sexual abuse and substance use disorders to helping kids who are at risk of violence. Seifert focused on violence prevention and understanding what makes people violent.
“ESPS will no longer exist after Sept. 7,” said Seifert. “The closing of ESPS is very sad and not good for the community or behavioral health on the Eastern Shore. It is a long and complex story. The bottom line is that the Eastern Shore needs more behavioral health services, not fewer. The State of (Maryland) should be supporting the health of its behavioral health providers.”
She has a long history with this organization. In the beginning it was tiny.
“I started Eastern Shore Psychological Services 23 years ago. ESPS provided mental health, psychiatry, substance abuse, psychiatric rehabilitation, and psychological evaluations. I started with one location and five employees in Wicomico County. We grew to include offices in Talbot, Kent and Somerset Counties. We had multiple grants in every county we served, employed 150 employees and provided services for 5,000 people per year,” she said.
Seifert has her eye not only on the impact COVID had on her practice and business, but also sees larger movements happening in health care.
"There are several ingredients that contributed to our demise. The first is the pandemic. Staff either worked virtually or left employment at ESPS. The number of staff and clients decreased significantly. We downsized as quickly as possible. However, Some infrastructure was then essential to our operation and were difficult to downsize," she said. "There are micro and macro themes around the next stage of our process. ESPS was too big to survive the downsizing. Decisions were made that contributed to our downfall. We did not downsize quickly enough. However, the need for behavioral health services increased exponentially due to great need."
There is a huge medical services provider named Optum that ESPS turned to in a time of difficulty, but it was fraught.
An OBHC is an Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic and, “an unfunded mandate is something you must do by regulation but money has not been allocated to pay for it,” Seifert said.
“Another trend is to have very large hospital systems absorb mental and physical health practices to make large conglomerates. This results in clinics (OBHC's) absorbing the cost of unfunded administrative mandates, which are based primarily on bureaucracy and fraud detection measures not necessarily quality of client care,” she said.
Seifert added that many mental health providers are facing similar problems as she faced.
“I am not the only behavioral health provider that struggles to stay open. Others also run on the edge of sustainability and need help to continue. All of this is a disservice in a time when behavioral health is so sorely needed,” said Seifert.
Katherine Dilley, executive director of Mid-Shore Behavioral Health was keen to acknowledge Seifert and her years of work.
“Dr. Seifert has contributed so much, has given 23 years to this community and I know this has been very hard on her. They served clients in Baltimore, Harford County and Anne Arundel. There is a lot communities affected by this. Their reach was impressive. Delaware too. We have a responsibility to those groups as well to make sure they are not missed. It is here at Mid-Shore and our health department counterparts are all involved. This is a multi-county, multi-agency impact,” said Dilley.
Doctor Laurence J. Pezor is the medical director of the University of Maryland Shore Behavioral Health.
“I think we all in the community believe this is a travesty to lose such a large and valuable organization," Pezor said. "They were seeing 1,700 plus patients and had some specialized programs that they did especially in the forensic area seeing patients who had legal issues. They were really the only one on the shore that was doing that.
“It is hard enough to find outpatient mental health providers in the area than to lose an organization that had clinics in Chestertown, Easton, Salisbury. They are planning on closing down. A lot of other agencies in the area are trying to absorb their patients. As the medical director of the hospital, we see all kinds of patients that come to the emergency room who can’t find resources anywhere else. We are bracing ourselves for that onslaught here at the hospital. This is a definite loss for our community,” said Pezar.
A former long term employee speaks fondly of her time at ESPS.
“I had COVID in January of 2021 and retired. So I was sad to hear of ESPS closing. I had been with the company for 29 years and loved working there. Mid-Shore Behavioral Health, which is the local mental health authority, helps to make sure all the clients will have a new provider,” said Constance Weaver Pullen via email.
“No one is taking over," Dilley said. "They are officially closed Sept. 9. It will be their last day of operations. It means our provider network is stepping up to help support and absorb clients and clinicians who are in need of continued treatment locations and places of employment. That is really our focus right now. As a core service agency, we have been working with all of our local authority leadership here on the Shore. Very, very diligently working, I will say, to support the proper transition of operations and closure process that is laid out by regulations. This has been all hands on deck. It has been a lot of work.”
Seifert confirmed that all her clients will find treatment somewhere.
Mid-Shore Behavioral Health has a lot of territory to cover to make sure clinicians still have jobs and patients have access to psychiatric care.
“It is our responsibility as a core service agency in collaboration with all of our local leadership not just for all five counties but all the way down to Worcester County. We have been working tirelessly to make sure that not only clients as well as clinicians find new homes for treatment and employment. That is a big job. We are trying to find some providers that are willing to expand their services to include substance use treatment, because ESPS is also a co-occuring provider. They saw folks with both mental health and substance use needs. Not everybody does both. It is important that those groups don’t fall through the cracks,” said Dilley.
“They have they choice to end. We have worked with ESPS to make the transition smooth. The silver lining is we will see these providers expand their footprint to serve. I don’t see clinicians who have worked for them leaving the region. They are being reabsorbed into local networks. They have gone absolutely out of their way to accommodate to make sure that clients have no disruption of care. I want to acknowledge the regions and the network’s ability to pivot during all of this. I am grateful for them,” said Dilley.
Many people with mental health and substance use disorders need more than a six-hour stay in the ER. MSBH wants to be a resource for anyone suffering.
“The need of the community for mental health and substance use are there. My focus is client driven with no interruption of service. We will promote that MSBH is a location where people can find new homes. If they are having difficulty, we can help with navigating care. Reach out to us. We have developed on our website, in response to the closure, a Google Doc that is accessible by all of our providers in the region to update their availability. Whether or not they have wait lists, what type of insurance they take and also whether they are accepting referrals for employment,” said Dilley. "I want to acknowledge the clinicians that are staying there. They are making sure their folks find new homes and are not disrupted at all."
"We weathered the storms that are common in the behavioral health industry until multiple storms hit us at once," said Seifert.
