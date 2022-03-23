Maryland State Police Trooper Stacy Wolf thanks members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Maryland for selecting her as their recipient of the annual law enforcement award. In the foreground, from left, Sgt. Stephen Reuter, Wolf, VFW State Commander James F. Wade Sr. and Sgt. Jenna Turner.
PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Emergency medical technician Brenda Twigg, receives her state recognition from Maryland VFW Commander James F. Wade Sr.
PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Chestertown resident Doug Wilson, left, is honored by the Maryland VFW as firefighter of the year. Presenting the honor was James F. Wade Sr., state VFW commander.
LANHAM — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Maryland recognized three Eastern Shore first responders for their services. Prior to a statewide meeting of the department’s leaders at VFW Post 8950 in Lanham, Trooper Stacy Wolf and emergency medical technician Brenda Twigg received plaudits for being tops in their fields.
Wolf has been assigned as a flight paramedic on the Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 6 based in Easton.
“I’m very honored,” said Wolf. “It’s a great way to be acknowledged, especially by veterans. We look up to them.”
Twigg has been a volunteer EMT for 12 years with Queen Anne’s-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company and has also been a volunteer with the Denton VFC.
“I am very grateful,” said Twigg, of her receiving the VFW’s statewide award.
Another honoree — Doug Wilson—is also an Eastern Shore resident. In addition to living in Chestertown, Wilson is a volunteer with that town’s fire company. Wilson served with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and currently is a fire investigator in that jurisdiction.
All three awards — law enforcement, emergency medical technician and firefighting — were presented to the honorees by VFW State Commander James F. Wade Sr.
