ANNAPOLIS — The Eastern Shore saw a 16% increase in opioid overdose deaths during the first quarter compared to last year and the state is launching new efforts to curtail a concerning statewide rise in drug and alcohol-related fatalities.
A new report from the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center and state department of health found there were 58 deadly opioid overdoses on the Eastern Shore during the first quarter. That is eight more deaths than in Q1 2020 translating into a 16% rise.
Statewide, Maryland saw a 5.7% increase in overdose deaths involving drugs and alcohol in Q1 2021 compared to the same time frame a year ago and 6.3% jump in opioid-related fatalities, according to the new report released Thursday, June 24.
There were 682 “unintentional intoxication deaths” from drugs and alcohol during the first quarter — up from 645 overdoes deaths in Q1 2020. Opioids, including the very potent and dangerous fentanyl, were involved in 89.7% of fatal overdoses during the first three months of 2021, according to state health agencies.
The shutdowns, social isolation and job losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and its related government orders have contributed to a worrisome rise in overdoses in Maryland and nationally.
The increase in deadly overdoses is prompting a new effort from the state.
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced the launch of the Maryland Stop Overdose Strategy (Maryland SOS) on Thursday.
The SOS program includes $4 million in block grants awarded to 24 local jurisdictions statewide to help with prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts aimed at reducing opioid overdoses.
On the Shore, Talbot County is receiving just over $94,000 in state grants including for school-based intervention efforts to help at-risk students. Queen Anne’s County is receiving an approximately $95,200 allocation. Dorchester, Kent and Caroline counties will receive grants totaling a combined $274,300 in grants as part of their overdose prevention efforts. That includes $93,114 for physician recruitment and retention efforts at Caroline County Behavioral Health.
The state is also organizing a series of local and regional town halls starting in August that will look at the overdose problem and potential solutions. Funding from the state efforts comes from revenue from opioid-related lawsuits and financial settlements with drug companies.
“Seeing an increase in overdoses and deaths in our state is alarming, but we are determined to recover from this, as well as other impacts of the pandemic,” Rutherford said in a statement. “As the opioid crisis evolves, so must our response. Our administration remains committed to putting the resources and support systems in place at every level to help those struggling with substance use disorders. The Maryland Stop Overdose Strategy is a new layer to our comprehensive statewide response, and we intend to do all we can to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths in our state.”
The state reported a record 2,799 overdose deaths in 2020. There were more overdose deaths statewide during Q1 2021 (682 fatalities) than for all 2011 (671 deaths).
On the Shore, there were five fatal opioid-related deaths during Q1 2021 in Talbot County, 23 in Cecil County, 12 in Wicomico and seven in Queen Anne’s. Dorchester, Caroline and Worcester counties saw declines in opioid overdose deaths during the first quarter. Kent County had one opioid fatality during the quarter, the same as a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.