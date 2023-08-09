Patrons of the 63rd Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show in Federalsburg on Saturday, Aug. 5, were treated to antique examples of farming equipment … even some with their original owners to welcome them.
The tractor parade at the 63rd Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show in Federalsburg on Saturday, Aug. 5, featured unusual cargo for the pubic to enjoy.
The tractor parade at the 63rd Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show in Federalsburg on Saturday, Aug. 5, was enough to talk turkey about historic farming tools and practices.
Exhibitors like Skyler Golt, owner of Saxton’s Essentials, were on hand for patrons of the 63rd Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show in Federalsburg on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The Spice Gang, otherwise known as Sage, Cinnamon and Sumac, showed up for some tail-wagging fun at the 63rd Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show in Federalsburg on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Local musicians made a stop to provide some tunes for the crowd at the 63rd Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show in Federalsburg on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Patrons of the 63rd Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show in Federalsburg on Saturday, Aug. 5, were treated to seeing how many agricultural machines of the past worked.
Smokey Joe’s train ride made a scheduled stop at the 63rd Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show in Federalsburg on Saturday, Aug. 5, to give some eager kids and their parents a lift.
FEDERALSBURG — The 63rd annual Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show was at full power for thousands of people this past weekend, showcasing the moving parts of a historical event.
People from all over the country had the opportunity to enjoy the views of steam engines, antique tractors, gas engines and antique cars in operation. Demonstrations for attendees included wheat threshing, shingle sawing, full size sawmilling, rock crushing and broom making.
Kids of all ages enjoyed riding “Smokey Joe,” a miniature steam train that is a replica of the Civil War era “General” locomotive. Seven-year-old Jameson Myles of Culpeper Virginia, was excited to get on the train.
“I came here to visit my grandma and grandpa this week, and I was excited when they said we were going to come here,” Jameson said. “I wouldn’t want to miss this show for anything.”
Crowds gathered to enjoy the parade of farming equipment as well as country music with Country Express on Friday, and bluegrass with Flatland Drive on Saturday evening.
“It started as an event to help teach the younger generations how the old timers lived, worked and the kind of equipment they used,” said Brenda Stant, secretary of the Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Association. “This also saves the equipment from being scrap. If it wasn’t for shows like this, they wouldn’t have a clue about (farming heritage).”
There was something for everyone in the large flea market with more than 125 dealers. One of them was Skyler Golt, owner of Saxton Essentials, who sold handmade crafts with materials collected from local beaches.
“This is my first show as a vendor,” Golt said. “I grew up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and always came to the Threshermen’s show, and I am so happy to be here. It gives members of the public a chance to see what people do, and to continue to remain in contact with each other, and to continue to bring the community together.”
The Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Association Inc. is a nonprofit organization that is volunteer base. The organization’s mission is to continue to educate the public through the Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show and to continue to bring in veteran show goers as well as new people to bring the community together.
For more information about the Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Association Inc., visit thresherman.org or call 410-754-8422.
