Lifelong powerboat racer and boat builder Larry Lauterbach, 74, of Chester, a Vietnam War veteran, is inducted into the Canadian Powerboat Hall of Fame in January 2023. Here, he’s pictured the Hall of Fame plaque he was presented, inside his shop with a powerboat he built and sold to a Canadian racer. Lauterbach has won over 300 races in his career and been named to the American Powerboat Hall of Fame (Hall of Champions) in three different decades; the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.
Left, American Powerboat Hall of Fame member Larry Lauterbach is pictured with his late father, Henry Lauterbach, as they worked on a powerboat engine. Larry, now 74, was recently inducted into the Canadian Powerboat Hall of Fame. He credits his father for everything he knows about powerboat racing and powerboat building.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
ONTARIO, CANADA — Eastern Shore resident Larry Lauterbach, 74, of Chester, was inducted into the Canadian Powerboat Hall of Fame this January. Lauterbach, who grew-up in Portsmouth, Virginia, has always lived around the Chesapeake Bay, and followed his life’s passion of powerboat racing, being inducted into the Hall of Champions (the U.S. Powerboat Hall of Fame), three different times, once in the 1980s, once in the 1990s, and again in the early 2000s. The Canadian Powerboat Hall of Fame added another honor to his long list of accomplishments and recognitions.
Lauterbach was inducted with fellow U.S. Powerboat driver, the late Howie Benns, of Grand Island, N.Y., and the late Al Lytle an Ontario Canadian legendary race announcer. Family members for both Benns and Lytle received the Hall of Fame recognitions for them.
Lauterbach began working in his late father’s, Henry Lauterbach, powerboat building shop at the age of 15. It wasn’t long after that he would became a powerboat fanatic. Lauterbach credits everything he knows about powerboat racing and boat building to his father. In 1990, he moved his boat building business to Kent Island.
Lauterbach’s accomplishments are too long to list, but, friend and longtime racing competitor Wheeler Baker, also of Chester, who was inducted into the Maryland State Sports Hall of Fame five years ago for his accomplishments in powerboat racing in Maryland said, “This Canadian award for Larry is overdue. Larry, to me, is the Dale Earnhardt-Michael Jordan of this sport.” Lauterbach stated he was informed he was being inducted into the Canadian Powerboat Hall of Fall, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “The pandemic hasn’t permitted the Canadian Powerboat Association to host a personal awards program until now.”
A few of Lauterbach’s most notable accomplishments in powerboat racing include: 12 time National Champion, five time North American Champion, seven time World Record Holder for 119.601 mph in seven litres (or five miles/three laps), 1984 fastest heat ever for the American Powerboat Association Limited Division (This world record still stands!), a nine times APBA record holder, all-time U.S. Grand Prix Winner (24 wins), winner of the 1975 World Trophy in New Martinsville, WV, and 1980 recipient of the Mike Thomas Award for Outstanding Sportsmanship.
Elected to APBA’s highest honor — the APBA Honor Squadron in 2009, Lauterbach has won over 300 races in his lifetime, and is a member of the APBA since 1963, past president of the Kent Narrows Racing Association, serving as race director for five years, and has served on the APBA Board of Directors for eight years.
These accolades fall short of listing all the awards he has won or been recognized for, but are among some of the most notable.
Together, Lauterbach and his father built over 250 powerboats, under the name Lauterbach Custom Boats, listed on each. Lauterbach commented, “I’ve had a good life!”
