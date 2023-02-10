ONTARIO, CANADA — Eastern Shore resident Larry Lauterbach, 74, of Chester, was inducted into the Canadian Powerboat Hall of Fame this January. Lauterbach, who grew-up in Portsmouth, Virginia, has always lived around the Chesapeake Bay, and followed his life’s passion of powerboat racing, being inducted into the Hall of Champions (the U.S. Powerboat Hall of Fame), three different times, once in the 1980s, once in the 1990s, and again in the early 2000s. The Canadian Powerboat Hall of Fame added another honor to his long list of accomplishments and recognitions.


