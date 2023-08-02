EASTON — For 80 years, Easton Airport has been a gateway that connects the Eastern Shore to the rest of the world.
“This airport is what brings people from around the world and around the country to Easton,” Micah Risher, the airport’s manager, said in an interview. “This is the conduit.”
At the Easton Airport terminal Friday, airport staff, local leaders, aviation experts and community members came together to celebrate the airport’s 80th anniversary. Government officials and those affiliated with the airport spoke about the airport’s past and its future at the event.
Invited speakers included Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan, Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher, Talbot County Council member Lynn Mielke, Easton Mayor Megan Cook, Maryland State Sen. Johnny Mautz, Easton Airport Advisory Board President Jack Pettit and former Easton Airport Manager Mike Henry.
Nancy LaJoice, commerce business development representative, presented a certificate of recognition from Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. Keith Graffius presented a certificate of recognition from U.S. Rep. Andy Harris. Alyssa Hastings presented certificates of recognition from U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen.
Invited speakers presented flags, citations of celebration and certificates of recognition to the airport. At the end of the event, Risher and Jeff Lankford, the airport’s business and marketing coordinator, unveiled the art design which will commemorate the eight decades of the airport’s operation. The design showcases two of the airport’s most iconic structures: the 1942 quonset hangar — the oldest hangar at the airport — and the control tower, which was built in 2007.
Risher said the airport will fly banners with this design on it for the rest of the year.
Easton Airport was constructed in 1942 during World War II as part of the war effort. After the war, the airport was given to the town of Easton as a public-use general aviation airport.
“It just kept transforming, and it’s still important to the community,” Risher said in his speech.
Barbie, the Federal Aviation Administration and floppy discs are just a few things Risher listed that the airport is older than.
“One thing that we didn’t beat though, I’m a little bit upset about this,” he joked, “is the chocolate chip cookie.”
Lesher talked about how the airport is one of the biggest general aviation airports in the state.
“Reaching this 80-year milestone is a sign the business has reached past the contributions of just a few people and has become a true legacy that spans for generations,” Lesher said.
During his speech, Mautz recalled his memory of walking into the airport as a child.
“It’s kind of surreal for me to stand here and present this citation,” he said.
Rudy Strickland, who attended the event, has been on the Easton Airport Advisory board since 1981.
“We’re a small town airport that makes a big impact on the community,” he said.
The airport is owned and operated by Talbot County. More than 200 aircraft are based at Easton Airport with more than 200 operations per day.
