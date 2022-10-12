EASTON — The Easton Airport hosted its 13th annual Easton Airport Day celebration bringing the public in contact with a variety of new and historic aircraft. Master of ceremonies Carey O’Donnell said the day was a chance to see a variety of aircraft flown in just for the special occasion.
“It’s a fly-in and chance for a lot of pilots from all over the east coast to get together, fly formation and entertain the crowds. You’ll see a lot of historic, military and vintage aircraft here,” said O’Donnell.
A highlight of the special day was the rubber chicken drop from the planes onto a target.
“So this falls under the category of what stupid things can you do with airplanes. This event was born about 13 years ago when an airline captain of an F16 fighter jet came up with the idea of doing a fun chicken drop and that is what we do at the end of our airshow. You’ll be seeing pilots trying to bomb a target with rubber chickens. That’s something the crowd always enjoys,” said O’Donnell.
There were dozens of vintage airplanes, historic bomber jets, helicopters large and small, drones and experimental planes.
“There are 32 airplanes here today. They come from states all the way from Maine to Florida. You’ll see a wide variety of different military aircraft from single engine to multi-engine,” said O’Donnell.
Some at the airshow were chosen to ride in the back of planes to try their hand at rubber chicken dropping.
“We do bring people up. People volunteer and they get selected to be the bombardiers. So you get to actually drop the chickens. There is a full safety brief and we make sure they understand how to do that safely,” said O’Donnell.
Mary Cox brought her family to the airshow to enjoy the festivities.
“The event today is fabulous. The weather is good. There are a lot more planes than we expected. We looked at all the planes, went through the fire engine and went through the big fighter jet. Now we are waiting for the paratroopers,” said Cox.
The formation fly-over involved dozens of aircraft and is one of the largest formation shows in the U.S.
