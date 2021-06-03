EASTON — The Easton Airport hosted a series of “Walk & Talk” tours last month and has plans for a new open house event later this year in the fall.
The event gave local residents and visitors a chance to tour the airfield and terminal and learn about the airport’s history, current operations and economic development impacts.
Approximately 100 guests participated in the behind-the-scenes look at airport operations.
“It is always a pleasure to speak to our residents and neighbors about Easton Airport’s operations,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “Attendees came with great questions, were interested in our rich history and future development plans, and wanted to know when they could bring their family and friends back for a visit.”
The tours included a visit with the Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s hangar. Attendees met the crews flying operations on the Trooper 6 medevac helicopter stationed at Easton Airport.
“After months of gathering restrictions, it was nice to organize an event and be together again,” Easton Airport Business and Marketing Coordinator Jeff Lankford said. “We thank all of our guests for coming out and being wonderful participants, and also thank the airport businesses, pilots, and troopers for being accommodating during the tours.”
