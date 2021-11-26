EASTON — With the holiday season ramping up, downtown Easton is excited to announce the dates for some of its upcoming festivities and events.
Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 27. Sponsored by American Express, this initiative highlights the importance of supporting local businesses. Downtown merchants are fully stocked and ready to help customers find the perfect gift for everyone on their list. Shopping small and supporting local puts money directly back into the local economy.
The Friends of Hospice will host the Festival of Trees at the Tidewater Inn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 27-29. Also, Carols by Candlelight will also take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 in front of the Tidewater. It is a free holiday event for families. Choral groups, bell ringers and musicians will perform. Spectators will receive a complimentary candle and songbook as well as hot cocoa and holiday treats.
Dec. 2 will see the return of Easton’s Moonlight Madness shopping event. Downtown shops and restaurants will be open until 9 p.m. Caroling will be provided by the Allegro Academy. The first performance will be at 6 p.m. in Thompson Park, and starting at 7 p.m., the carolers will divide up into small groups and roam downtown to spread holiday cheer.
The Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s Home for the Holidays will start Friday, Dec. 3. This free event will include holiday crafts, live music, visits from Santa, carriage rides, luminaries, and impressive light displays. It will continue from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19.
Easton’s Christmas parade will take place on Dec. 4. There will also be a tree lighting and visits with Santa in Thompson Park at 6 p.m. followed by the parade, beginning at 6:30 p.m., which includes 66 vehicles, marching bands and floats filling the streets with the holiday spirit.
The Avalon Theatre will present Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” The musical will run from Dec. 9 to Dec. 19.
First Night Talbot promises to make the transition into the new year a fun one for Easton. This family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration will be virtual this year and with two hours of musical performances and entertainment as well as the traditional blue crab drop.
Chesapeake Fire & Ice returns Feb. 18-20. This free event will be packed with live ice sculpting, musical performances and entertainment for the entire family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.