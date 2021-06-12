EASTON — The Easton Town Council has approved a $24.9 million budget for the fiscal year running through June 2022.
The approved budget generally increases spending across the board compared to previous years. Forty percent of the budget — more than $9 million — is focused on public safety, which increased by roughly $400,000 from last year.
Another $5 million is slated for the public works department, and the general government fund includes $3 million. Both categories saw significant bumps in funding by hundreds of thousands of dollars compared to previous years.
Economic development funding increased from a little over $400,000 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year to $494,000 in the latest approved budget.
The town of Easton plans to spend more than $3 million on capital projects in the coming fiscal year. The council approved the budget on June 7.
The total budget is $24,855,543, exactly what Easton is expected to bring in on the revenue side. About $12 million of that comes from property taxes.
