EASTON — In light of ongoing issues with plans for the proposed Aspire Apartments complex, the Easton Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday approved a 180-day continuance on a scheduled hearing for the project’s applicant to address concerns with the town planning commission.
The project, brought forth by Aspire Outdoors LLC — a company owned by Easton resident Derick Daly — proposes a six-building, 162-unit apartment complex with 27 units in each building. The property is situated on the south end of Camac Street, southwest of the existing Hunters Mill neighborhood and adjacent to the recently approved Estates at Gannon Farm planned unit development.
Tuesday’s meeting served as an opportunity for the Board of Zoning Appeals to approve, deny or table the discussion on Aspire Outdoors’ request for a special exception for the property to be used as a multi-family apartment complex and a variance to the setback of the rear property line.
The property in question is located within the R-10A zone, a residential district within the Town of Easton. A multi-family apartment complex within the district requires a special exception granted by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
A document submitted by Rauch Inc., the engineering firm representing Aspire Outdoors, outlined the purpose of the appeal for the special exception and variance request.
The proposed apartment complex’s plan aims to accomplish goals from the town’s comprehensive plan: providing high density residential housing on an undeveloped, infill parcel of land to limit outward geographic expansion of the town, according to the document submitted by Rauch.
Aspire Outdoors also requested a variance to allow reduction of the rear setback dimension for the apartment buildings and parking area to be reduced from 75 feet to 50 feet due to the “unusual size and configuration” of the building area.
The rear yard setback requirement for apartment buildings adjacent to a single-family residence or vacant residential lot is 75 feet, according to the town’s zoning code.
The property’s unusual dimensions were caused by the arrangement of adjacent lots of prior subdivisions, along with natural forest, stream and wetland features on the site. Because the property’s features do not result from any action taken by Aspire Outdoors, a literal enforcement of the zoning code will “result in a practical difficulty” to the property owner, the document said.
The Rauch document also noted that Aspire Outdoors was not seeking any variance for increased density, as the project aims to achieve the maximum allowed density of five units per acre under the zoning code.
Opening the discussion on Aspire Outdoors’ requests, Board of Zoning Appeals Chairman Peter Cotter noted that town staff had indicated at least three issues with the project that seemed to be ongoing in nature. Addressing Daly, he said that if the board denied the requests Tuesday, the project couldn’t come back before the board with the same requests for a full year.
Daly acknowledged Cotter’s statement, adding that his situation was more complex than Tuesday’s agenda items because the project was still before the town’s planning commission.
The project was introduced the Easton Planning Commission’s January agenda as a discussion item only after a late December Easton Staff Development Review meeting determined there were too many questions to permit the application to move forward in its current state at the time. The January meeting drew a significant crowd, with community members voicing concerns about traffic and accessibility in the proposed location.
Cotter shared his caution in moving forward, citing the known ongoing issues with the project and the high community interest.
“Again, without prejudging anything, there seems to be a lot of required information in order for us to make findings that are just simply not there right now,” he said.
Daly said he was willing to seek a 90-day continuation to resolve issues with the planning commission before coming back to the board of zoning appeals with their findings.
Cotter agreed with a continuation, saying he thought it would be difficult for the board to make a decision on the case without knowing the plan to address some of the project’s issues that impact public facilities, such as the lack of capacity at the pumping station.
Daly also asked if the board would consider approving one of the requests on Tuesday and delaying the other until a later date so the plan could be brought back in front of the planning commission.
Cotter disagreed, saying he didn’t think the board should handle the requests in a “piecemeal” way and that it wouldn’t be helpful to the project’s applicant or the public. He also asked for a recommendation from the planning commission to aid the board of zoning appeals in their decision.
Daly then requested a 180-day continuance for the process, which elicited some noise from the audience. Nearly every seat in the meeting room was filled, mostly by residents living nearby the proposed apartment complex site. However, public comments were not heard.
However, Cotter supported the additional time, saying there were “major issues” to be worked out that would take some time to tackle.
“I want all the information in front of us in one package because otherwise, we’re proving something either in theory or on a hypothetical, either of which in something like this is going to lead to other issues, and I want to avoid those other issues if at all possible,” he said.
The board ultimately voted unanimously to continue the hearing for 180 days, asking the applicant to coordinate with the town on setting and publishing the new hearing date. The board also requested the planning commission recommendation and input on the project to be provided for the next meeting on the proposed project.
