EASTON — The Avalon Foundation is canceling its Independence Day carnival on Thursday, July 1, because of thunderstorms rolling across the Eastern Shore.
The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Talbot County and other parts of the Shore.
The Avalon — which puts on the carnival near Marlboro Avenue, Easton Parkway and St. Michaels Road — has decided to shutter rides and food stands on Thursday, July 1 because of the storms.
The carnival will reopen Friday and continues through Sunday, July 4, and will have a fireworks show.
