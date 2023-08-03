Face painting by Cheryl Gover of Designs by Nana Poppins was a popular activity with this group of kids. From left: Kamari Williams, 4; Urijah Smith, 7; Ahmaijanae Smith, 5; Ariyah Cropper, 9; and Amarah Copper, 9.
NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT
Camden Reed, 6, left, and brother Kelani Belew, 3, excitedly hold up cardboard police cars given to them by Maryland Natural Resources Police officers.
NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve Elliott, left, and fellow 1st Sgt. JR Dobson flash big grins for the camera at Easton’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office DFC John Coleman, left, beams as he stands with Easton Police Department’s Capt. Greg Wright.
NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT
Easton Mayor Megan Cook, joined by Neighborhood Service Center Executive Director Marilyn Neal, speaks to National Night Out attendees at Moton Park.
NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT
James Carter, left, and daughter Tyjiah Carter stand proudly at their booth for Chesapeake Voyagers, an Easton-based mental wellness and addiction recovery center.
NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT
Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey speaks to the crowd gathered at Moton Park for the town’s National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT
Artist Cheryl Gover of Designs by Nana Poppins carefully paints a pink spider on 9-year-old Ariyah Cropper’s cheek.
NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT
Frank Gunsallus, right, a candidate for president of the Easton Town Council, enjoys the town’s National Night Out festivities with wife Iryna and daughter Maria.
NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT
Marilyn Neal, executive director of the Neighborhood Service Center in Easton, shares information on the organization with National Night Out attendees.
EASTON — Dozens flocked to Moton Park Tuesday evening to enjoy cool weather and family fun at the town’s National Night Out celebration.
Designed to create and strengthen bonds between local communities and law enforcement, the annual August event brings food, music and family activities to cities and towns across the nation.
The local National Night Out event included officers from the Easton Police Department, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Easton barrack and the Maryland Natural Resources Police. All agencies brought patrol cars and trucks to display, several with flashing lights.
Fire trucks and ambulances from Talbot County Emergency Services and the Easton Volunteer Fire Department also lined the perimeter of the event, providing wide-eyed children with a chance to see a full array of first responder vehicles.
For lifelong Easton resident Latasha Smith, the National Night Out celebration provided a great opportunity to enjoy fun activities with her kids and cousins — all of whom enjoyed face painting and flavored ice cups.
Fellow Easton resident Marissa Nash echoed similar praise for the event, saying her two young children love coming to get out of the house, take part in the fun and ask questions. The event also provided her with a chance to meet and speak to Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey to discuss speeding and safety in her neighborhood, she said.
Lowrey highlighted the event as a great opportunity for residents to see public safety officials in a different posture. The chief, who brought his own family to the event, likened the more candid experience with law enforcement to a kid seeing a teacher in a grocery store — an unexpected sight, but one that shows that police are people, just like regular town residents.
“It’s exciting to see the community come together and celebrate National Night Out,” said Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve Elliott. Other deputies chimed in, emphasizing the light camaraderie with citizens and law enforcement’s community outreach efforts.
