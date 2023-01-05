EASTON — The Easton Chick-fil-A was open for business and swamped Tuesday, with hungry customers lined up at the remodeled restaurant on Marlboro Avenue. Even with new lanes in the drive-thru, the cars were backed up toward the Spaghetti House’s entrance.
This was opening day at Chick-fil-A, after a months-long dormancy as they rebuilt the kitchen, the guest area and the whole drive-thru layout.
“We opened the drive-thru today. So, as far as capacity, I think we will probably double what we had before. And the kitchen is bigger than before. Pretty much everything we are looking at is doubled. Staff have gone up by 30%,” said Manager Nick Andaluz. “I was happy to see the hype around town. To see the people excited for us to be back. You will see a lot of new faces as we try to serve you guys more efficiently both inside and outside the building,” he said.
Around noon, inside, the scene was marked by cheerful mayhem. People had missed their mouth-watering, savory chicken sandwiches enough to endure the wait after ordering. The waiting line for food was thirty people deep. Most of the seats inside were taken by customers who wanted to sit down.
One customer was seen shaking his head at the wait he endured as he clutched his white bags full of food and headed out the door. The fried chicken restaurant certainly knows how to draw a crowd.
One driver in the drive-thru was Will Gordon of Easton.
“It was closed for a long time and my kids were curious about when it was going to open,” Gordon said. “Now it is open and they are excited. They want the milkshake, but they are getting the nuggets. We are old school, we like ketchup.”
The Atlanta-based, family run business was started 70 years ago. The patriarch, S. Truett Cathy, passed the torch along to his family upon his death. The brand has proliferated.
Design is important to the corporate leaders who guide the restaurant.
According to their corporate website, “Today our restaurant designs are still leading the way, most recently receiving recognition for a California restaurant design that placed Chick-fil-A among the likes of design icons such as Apple, Ralph Lauren and Lululemon.”
