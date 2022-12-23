EASTON — Residents of the Easton Club neighborhood expressed strong opposition to the Maryland Health Club’s proposed wellness and food park within the development during a town planning commission public hearing Dec. 15.
Over a dozen residents gave public comments to a packed chamber at the Easton Planning Commission meeting, raising concerns about the project’s feasibility, scale and design, compliance with the comprehensive plan and traffic issues.
In its proposal for the wellness and food park, the Maryland Health Club LLC is seeking to amend the approved planned unit development (PUD) of Easton Club to add a multi-purpose building, two agri-buildings, a parking garage, parking lot and lot extension, along with renovating the clubhouse and existing pavilion.
MHC’s project is intended to cater to a select group of consumers interested in health and wellness and also contribute to the food and wellness sectors while promoting the agriculture industry, according to a summary submitted by the company.
The 180-acre property in question is located within the Easton Club development and currently contains a closed golf course, clubhouse and pavilion.
According to a Town of Easton planning and zoning staff report, the proposed three-story multi-purpose building would be almost 91,000 square feet and contain a garage, spa, pool, 10 suites for lodging associated with the wellness program, a restaurant and bar facility and 16 additional suites for wellness members and users.
The first agri-building is proposed as a three-story structure encompassing just over 55,000 square feet and would be used for training and education with a focus on research and development, along with over a dozen lodging suites. The second building, proposed for training and education, is planned as a three-story structure encompassing 29,000 square feet.
The proposed clubhouse renovation would include space for food demonstrations and food cart stations, a catering kitchen and three suites for brides who book the pavilion. The pavilion, proposed as an event venue, would be renovated to include a hospitality area and lounge area.
Numerous Easton Club residents and the Easton Club PUD Committee submitted comments opposing the MHC project to the town in the months before the public hearing.
Easton Club’s PUD Committee highlighted several concerns, citing the incompatibility of the project’s design and scale with the traditional architecture of the town and neighborhood, increased traffic and general inappropriateness of the project in its proposed location. The committee also criticized MHC for its lack of experience in the food and wellness industry and failure to maintain the property, which the health club purchased in 2016.
During the Dec. 15 public hearing, Tom Alspach of the Talbot Preservation Alliance testified against the PUD amendment, saying that MHC did not bring farmers, food entrepreneurs or other potential consumers who would use the new buildings, despite the company claiming there are individuals to populate the project.
“Where is an example of another project like this that they have created and is now functioning successfully? There is none,” he said. “They’re asking you to take this on faith, they’re asking you to take on faith that they have financing.”
Alspach added that the project’s design is not compliant with the nature and character of new development outlined in the town’s comprehensive plan.
Barbara Beshel, an Easton Club resident and member of the neighborhood’s PUD committee, echoed Alspach’s comments about the design and scale of the proposed project.
“It’s not that we dislike the concept, but what we see is MHC wants to build five huge commercial buildings, and we think they’re too big, we think they’re too ugly and they don’t belong in our neighborhood,” she said. “That’s our position.”
Ron Frei, an Easton resident and registered professional engineer with over 40 years of experience, said that after reviewing MHC’s latest site plans, he doesn’t think the design will work and that the project is not suitable for the site.
Frei also raised concerns about the project’s storm retention system, saying that it will “short circuit” the storm line and increase flooding on Clubhouse Drive — an area that’s already prone to flooding.
Lynn Mielke, a member of the Talbot County Council, came before the planning commission as a 12-year resident and homeowner at Easton Club and a member of the PUD committee to testify against the PUD amendment.
Mielke provided background on the neighborhood’s communications with MHC dating back six years. She said in August 2016, MHC had promised residents the existing dining facility would be operational by November and that it intended to restore the golf course, but failed to do so. She added that the company struggled to maintain the property and failed to pay state property taxes on time.
“Maryland Health Club’s lack of experience and expertise in the food and wellness and general business acumen, coupled with its track record of failures to maintain its property and follow through on its financial commitments and meet its state financial responsibilities, has cast doubt on its ability to properly operate and maintain this gargantuan commercial project it is is proposing,” Mielke said. “If their business fails, Easton Club residents will be left with damaged roads unpaid for (and) unattractive abandoned buildings and/or construction sites.”
Following extensive public comments, the planning commission decided to keep the public record open through January to provide time to address additional questions and concerns.
Representatives from MHC will provide rebuttals at the Feb. 16 meeting before the planning commission makes a final determination.
