EASTON — The Easton Town Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding Monday that outlines communication and operation procedures between the Easton Volunteer Fire Department’s new live fire training facility and the Easton Airport.
The memo centers on the safety of the airport’s operations during future live fire training exercises at EVFD’s new facility.
Once constructed, the fire department will own the new training facility on Mistletoe Drive, and the Town of Easton will own the land. Talbot County operates the Easton Airport — directly adjacent to the site.
Smoke generated by the fire department’s facility could impact aircraft and the surrounding airspace, so maintaining safe operations during a live fire exercise is key, according to the memo.
The memo states that EVFD and the airport will establish procedures to communicate before and in real time during live fire training exercises. The fire department will coordinate with the airport to develop parameters to maximize EVFD’s training times.
The memo also indicates that a process to notify pilots and the surrounding community before any live fire training exercise must be developed, and a protocol to quickly cease a training evolution if smoke is creating a safety issue at the airport must also be in place.
While EVFD is still in planning phases, additional details about its operations will continue to emerge as the process continues.
Prior to the vote, Ward 1 Council Member Al Silverstein raised concerns about specifications of the document, wondering if the town should have an MOU with the fire department first before entering one with the county.
The Town of Easton will be establishing an MOU with the fire department, but didn’t see it necessary to create one prior to the agreement with the county, said Town Attorney Sharon VanEmburgh.
“This is more to do with how we’re going to handle this potential smoke from the facility in terms of the airport facilities, and it doesn’t really get into the nuances that we will get into between the town and the fire department,” she said.
VanEmburgh added that the council would be approving the MOU for how EVFD would use and own the facility, but there would not be a sale or lease of the property to the fire department.
Silverstein also sought clarification on why EVFD would own the new training facility instead of the town, pointing out that the town owns the current fire department building on Leonard Rieck Drive.
VanEmburgh pointed out the difference: EVFD is fundraising for the new facility, and the town paid for the current building.
Silverstein asked about the possibility of a lease, even if it was as small as $1 a year.
Due to the source of the funding for the new training facility, no lease can be established, VanEmburgh said. The town would still need to own the land, but we could have an MOU that governs how the fire department operates the facility.
“I just think we need to cover ourselves and other entities that we’re making arrangements to lease to or have in those facilities,” Silverstein added.
The town council unanimously approved the MOU following Silverstein’s questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.