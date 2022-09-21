The Easton Town Council met Monday evening

The Easton Town Council meets Monday to discuss local issues.

 PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE

EASTON — The Easton Town Council met on Monday to discuss issues including the American Rescue Plan Act funds distribution, rising energy bills and a new sidewalk being added by the Giant and Walmart.

