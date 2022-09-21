EASTON — The Easton Town Council met on Monday to discuss issues including the American Rescue Plan Act funds distribution, rising energy bills and a new sidewalk being added by the Giant and Walmart.
The council heard from the president and CEO of Easton Utilities, Hugh Grunden, who gave a talk on why energy costs and energy bills are drastically increasing.
Don Abbetiello, Easton Town councilman, Ward 2, said the presentation was a highlight of the meeting.
“The most important part of the meeting was definitely hearing from Mr. Hugh Grunden from Easton Utilities. A big concern in the community is about these increased electric bills. He came in and kind of went over, point by point, as to why there is this massive increase that the people are going to face in the community,” said Abbetiello.
Grunden said some issues raising electric bills are gas prices increasing and higher inflation.
“Geopolitical events and U.S. energy policy have conspired to cause a dramatic increase in energy costs,” Grunden said. “There remains upward pressure on energy prices as we move into the winter period.”
Grunden shared a comparison of an average Easton Utilities residential bill which reflected a 28% increase from August 2021 to August 2022.
“Easton Utilities is trying to work with everybody in the community, that if they are having issues with paying their bills, that they should contact Easton Utilities and that organization will definitely be working with them as best they can,” said Abbetiello.
ARPA funding was another big part of the meeting.
Al Silverstein, Easton Town councilman, Ward 1, talked about what was discussed in the ARPA funds meeting.
“We had a workshop before the meeting that was open to the public and we discussed the ARPA money. We received our $8.2 million recently. This was the second half of the $16.4 million,” said Silverstein.
Some of the money is being designated for energy and internet services.
“We had put in the budget that $3.5 million of this money would be used for Easton Utilities rebuilding the system so that everybody would have better internet service. We gave $1.5 million last year, total price is $10 million dollars to rebuild the system,” said Silverstein.
The town is also looking at using some of the ARPA funds for better lighting.
“We also talked about spending about a million dollars for synchronizing all of the lights in town but we also wanted additional information,” said Silverstein.
Some money is going to buy five first responder vehicles.
“We talked about the $413,000 that will be used to buy new police cars from our money. We also talked about the money that was left over and how we will distribute that,” said Silverstein.
There are presently 10 police patrol vehicles in the town that respond to emergencies.
Silverstein says a method needs to be in place for ARPA fund applicants to apply for funding.
“One of the things that I thought was important was to put a program together like we have had in the past where people make applications and then businesses and not for profits can apply. Then we could look at those and decide how much money we have available to fund them,” said Silverstein.
Silverstein says there is still about $2.8 million that is not designated at this point.
“There’s lots of people who are making requests for different amounts. I think that is why we need to put a plan together and have people apply. I know the mayor indicated that there were a number of different individuals and organizations that had sent in a request at this time and we think it needs to be better organized before we start allocating those resources,” said Silverstein.
A new sidewalk being constructed was also discussed that will make walking to major shopping areas much safer.
“I’m glad that the sidewalk on Elliott road is getting started. I think that is going to be a big help to a lot of the people who walk back and forth to Giant and the Walmart, shopping every day. There’ll be a safer way for them to get back and forth to the store,” said Abbetiello.
The sidewalk construction is a couple of years in the making.
“This is something that we’ve been working on for a couple of years now to get that into being started and completed and basically it’s going to run the entire length of Elliott road. Some of it was paid for with money that was budgeted by the town and some of it is being paid for by a new apartment complex that is going on Elliott road,” said Abbetiello.
The Easton Town Council meets every first and third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
