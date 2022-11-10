EASTON — At the Easton Town Council meeting Monday evening, officials heard from Don Bibb, executive director of the Housing Commission of Talbot County, and Pennrose LLC about the Doverbrook apartment complex project and a request for a $1 million grant from town ARPA funds.
Out of $8.5 million in ARPA funds, $3 million remains yet to be dispersed by the town.
Pat Bateman with Pennrose LLC talked about the apartment development which strives to provide affordable housing.
“The nine existing buildings will be fully demolished and replaced with five new buildings. There will be an additional 14 units, so up to a total of 64 units,” said Bateman.
The units rent for about $1,200 to $1,300 a month.
“So what are the benefits for the town of Easton with this project? It increases affordable workforce housing within the town, something that is becoming more difficult to maintain and more difficult to build,” said Bateman.
Bateman said the new apartment complex construction would create hundreds of jobs although he admits the jobs would be temporary during the construction process.
“It’s getting harder and harder for people to find a good place to live. A safe place to live. This would be a massive investment in the town of Easton with over 200 jobs that will be created for a $14 million construction project,” said Bateman.
The council members responded and said they would like to see if the County Council will match the $1 million ARPA fund request with their ARPA funds since the housing development group also asked the Talbot County Council for $1 million out of their ARPA funding before they make a decision.
Next, the council heard from a spokesperson for First Night Talbot about what the celebration in downtown Easton will be like this year on New Year’s Eve. This will be the 28th consecutive year for First Night Talbot and it will be a celebration of the arts.
The event is an alcohol- and drug-free family tradition to welcome the new year. There will be a crab drop at 9 p.m. and then another, traditional crab drop at midnight. There will be family friendly performances in five indoor venues between 6 p.m. and midnight. These will include music of all sorts, including folk, jazz, gospel, choral and youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.